IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs GT: Expensive Umran Malik may sit out as it's time for Sunrisers to take some harsh calls

IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs GT: After enduring two heavy defeats in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back to winning ways by securing an eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The team will now look to build on the momentum and at the same time take some harsh calls, which may surprise the fans.

Abdul Samad, one of the three players retained by the franchise, was not included in the playing XI in the encounter against CSK. However, the Kashmiri all-rounder may return to the side owing to his batting abilities and his talent to bowl some overs in the middle. Meanwhile, India's pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been very expensive, may be forced to sit out and young Kartik Tyagi could fill in his spot.

Ahead of the clash between SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT), here is how the Sunrisers line-up could look like:

Kane Williamson: The SRH captain as usual will hold the key for SRH in their batting department.

Abhishek Sharma: After a couple of decent outings, the young opener showcased his batting skills by slamming 50-ball 75 against CSK. He would look to carry forward the momentum.

Rahul Tripathi: The former KKR player has been among runs from the SRH camp and he will surely be a must pick in the playing XI.

Nicholas Pooran: The swash-buckling Windies batter can change the course of the game from any given point. However, he is yet to live up to his reputation and would look to turn it around against Gujarat.

Aiden Markram: Another overseas talent who has been playing the anchor role for Sunrisers in the middle-order. He will look to do what he's been doing so far for the franchise.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder is a great addition in both the departments of the game.

Abdul Samad: The inclusion of Abdul Samad adds depth in the SRH batting line-up.

Shreyas Gopal: Another Indian all-rounder who shouldn't be overlooked given the form SRH is in. Gopal can be handy both with the bat and the ball.

Marco Jansen: The young South African pacer made a great start to his SRH journey. In the four overs he bowled against CSK, Jansen conceded 30 runs and picked the important wicket of MS Dhoni.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The senior custodian will be handling the new-ball responsibilities for SRH.

T Natarajan: Known to be a death over specialist, Natarajan is the leading wicket-taker from the SRH camp. He has so far scalped six wickets from three outings.

