IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum while SunRisers Hyderabad finally managed to get a win under their belt when they beat the beleaguered Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who are still placed in the bottom half of the points table. Both the teams are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and considering dew, the toss becomes crucial as it has proved to be the case in majority of the games.

Here is all you need to know about SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (April 11). The toss for SRH vs GT will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.