'We don't want to throw him in and damage him': Fleming says CSK 'won't mess around' with 'talented' Indian youngster

The Chennai Super Kings faced their sixth defeat of the season on Monday when Punjab Kings beat the Ravindra Jadeja-led side in a thrilling finish at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a 188-run target, the Super Kings were restricted to 176/6 in 20 overs as a valiant effort from senior batter Ambati Rayudu (78 off 39 balls) went in vain. The CSK will now have to register victories in all of their remaining games to strengthen their chances of qualification for the 2022 Indian Premier League playoffs.

While a number of players have featured for the side in their eight games so far, youngster Rajvardhan Hangargekar is yet to make his debut for the franchise. Hangargekar was picked by the Super Kings during the mega auction preceding the tournament for INR 1.5 crore, and many pipped for him to play a role for the franchise this season.

The side's head coach Stephen Fleming has now spoken in detail about Hangargekar's regular absences from the playing XI in the season so far, insisting that they have to be “very careful” with the young talent.

“You have to be very careful. I know he’s (Rajvardhan) performed at the Under-19 level but this is a step up,” Fleming said, as quoted by the official website of CSK.

“We’re very conscious of the skills that he needs to perform. We don’t wanna just throw him in and damage him. We want to make sure we realise the potential that he’s got. ”

Further praising the youngster who had made his mark during India's victorious U-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year, Fleming said that he has played in some “big games”, referring to the global tournament.

“He’s on an excellent program with us. He’s played some big games already. If the opportunity arises this year, we’ll put him in. Pace is one thing, how to use it and bowl on the big stage is very important. We’re not gonna mess around with a talent like him,” said the former New Zealand captain.

CSK will return to action on May 1 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its ninth game of the season.