'I'd be amazed if that's not the advice Faf would give from other end': Ex-ENG batter terms Kohli's dismissal 'bizarre'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli is enduring a rough patch with the bat. After being dismissed for successive golden ducks, Kohli was promoted in the batting order and opened for the side in the Tuesday night's game against Rajasthan Royals; however, he failed again as his scratchy stay at the crease came to an end in merely the second over of the game. Kohli scored 9 as he survived off multiple edges before one eventually led to his fall against Prasidh Krishna.

Kohli has scored only 128 runs in nine innings in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League so far, and has a strike rate of less than 120. Former England batter Nick Knight, speaking on Star Sports after the game, spoke in detail about Kohli's dismissal and the potential concerns surrounding his batting.

“He basically found the edge of his bat throughout most of it (the innings against Royals). That is a bizarre dismissal, I don't think he will be looking at that on many occasions. It's just not quite happening for him at the moment. His instincts are more like, 'see ball, hit ball',” Knight said.

“Also, all batters have been in this situation at the times. Suddenly, you feel like you get to 10, then you get to 20, then to 25. The quicker you can get to 25, the more relaxed you feel. I can understand what's happening,” said the former England batter further.

Knight, then, recalled Faf du Plessis' words to him before the toss and stated that Kohli needs to stay calm.

“The best advice I can give him.. I'm really sure the players better than me are giving it. Just be calm, play out a few deliveries. Perhaps, get yourself in a little bit more. Faf said one thing to me at the toss which I think is absolutely spot on; the key to batting in these conditions is finding a way through the first couple of overs,” said Knight.

“I'd be amazed if that's not the advice Faf would be giving from the other end. Sometimes, you want to make a contribution of 10, 15 and 20. Then you feel you're off and running. At the moment, it's not happening. You could see him on his face, 'what do I have to do?'. It will happen, and it will happen very soon.”