IPL 2022: 'They used to make him sit at home. He is emotional and feels low' - Kaif on KKR's treatment of India star

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif knows a thing or two about identifying talent. Having spent time with Delhi Capitals for four seasons, Kaif has worked closely with some of the budding stars at the franchise during his three-year-stint from 2019 and 2021. And even though he may no longer be associated with the franchise or any other IPL franchise for that matter, Kaif knows when a talent is being underutilised. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

As Delhi Capitals got off to a wonderful start in IPL 2022, registering a four-wicket-win over Mumbai Indians, Mohammad Kaif spoke in detail about one of DC’s stars of the evening, Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up 3/18 from four overs dismissing Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard. This is a stark contrast from last season, when Kuldeep was made to warm the bench for KKR and did not play even a single match for the franchise. Kaif questioned KKR’s handling of Kuldeep saying, the way the franchise treated him, Kuldeep’s bowling and its form was bound to hit an all-time low.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a proven match-winner. But he is someone who also needs to be managed well. He is a bit emotional and feels low if he isn't given the bowling or is dropped from the team. The way he was treated at KKR when Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan were the captains, he used to be made to sit at home and not even in the squad. When you behave like this, any match-winner feels the pressure," Kaif told SportsKeeda.

Even the year before, in IPL 2020, Kuldeep’s involvement with KKR was limited to just five matches, where he picked up just one wicket. The fact that KKR did not show enough trust in Kuldeep’s abilities reflected on his India form as well. The chinaman bowler, who was once the backbone of India’s spin department in limited-overs cricket and is the only Indian bowler to have picked up two hat-tricks in ODIs, slowly faded out of contention from the national team as well.