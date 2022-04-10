Virat Kohli catches up with Sachin Tendulkar after RCB-MI game, picture of 'two GOATs in one frame' breaks the internet

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli caught up with batting legend and former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after the end of match 18 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) between RCB and Mumbai Indians. Kohli later shared the image on his Twitter handle, the picture which broke the internet, and shared a perfect caption for the legend.

Sachin, who last featured in an IPL game in 2013, is presently the mentor for Mumbai Indians. And the legend caught up with Kohli after RCB beat MI by seven wickets in Pune on Saturday.

Sharing the image of the two, Kohli captioned it, “Always a pleasure to see you paji. @sachin_rt,” with a GOAT emoticon for Sachin.

Batting first, Mumbai suffered a collapse before Suryakumar Yadav's counter-punching half-century score helped the five-time IPL winners finish with 151 for 6. Suryakumar laced five boundaries and 6 sixes in his 37-ball 68, which was his second consecutive fifty-plus score.

In the run chase, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis early, but Kohli combined well with young batter Anuj Rawat as the pair stitched an 80-run stand. En route, Rawat scored his maiden IPL fifty before finishing with 66 off 47. Kohli, on the other hand, pulled off 48 off 36.

He was particularly disappointed with after his dismissal as ball had hit the bat and the pad simultaneously, but the third umpire failed to find a conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, leading to his LBW dismissal by Dewald Brevis.

Kohli was dismissed with RCB requiring eight more to win and Glenn Maxwell provided the perfect finishing touch to help RCB win their third straight match in a row. MI, on the other hand, slumped to the ninth spot in the points table with their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2022.

"Mumbai is a strong team. Bowling tonight was really good. Probably for 18 overs excellent batting, was some quality batting at the end there. Very happy standing here. Would've bitten your arm off surely (target of 152). There was something in it for the bowlers with the new ball," Faf said in the post-match presentation.