IPL 2022: Who is Darshan Nalkande, the Gujarat Titans debutant who took 2 wickets on consecutive balls against Punjab

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has unearthed many stars, justifying 'where talent meets opportunity' slogan every single season. The lucrative T20 league has seen many lesser-known players making it big, but above all, the competition has helped improve the nation's cricketing structure. It has established itself as the favourite place of every sprouting cricketer. Ayush Badoni made headlines for his impressive debut and seems like Darshan Nalkande is another star in the making.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022

In their third game of the ongoing IPL edition, new entrants Gujarat Titans handed debuts to Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande against Punjab Kings on Friday. Nalkande, a right-arm quick from Vidarbha, returned with bowling figures of 2/37 in his three overs. He proved expensive against Punjab's risk-taking batting approach but Nalkande made a strong return to take two wickets off consecutive balls.

He first removed Jitesh Sharma, who picked out Shubman Gill in an attempt to clear long-on, and then removed Odean Smith for a duck. The double-strike was crucial in halting the momentum and Rashid Khan plunged further misery on the opposition by removing Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan in the same over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Nalkande was a part of the Punjab Kings camp from 2019 to 2021. He was picked up by the franchise for Rs. 30 lakh at the 2019 auction but never played a game for them. The 23-year-old pacer was snapped up by Gujarat Titans for a sum of ₹20 lakh in the February auction.

Talking about his domestic record, the Vidarbha player has played 3 first-class, 17 List A and 22 T20 games. Nalkande has picked up a lone wicket in first-class, while 28 and 43 in List A and T20 format respectively. He also represented India Under-19 in the Asia Cup but didn't make the World Cup squad.

"I was nervous but Ashish sir and Hardik gave me good confidence before the match. I have gotten an opportunity after many years, and am looking to do well for the team. I was just looking to execute whatever Hardik was telling me. The wicket is very good for batting and it is coming nicely onto the bat," said Nalkande in the innings break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From 153 for five in the 16th over, Punjab were reduced to 162 for 9 before Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh stitched a valuable 27-run partnership for the unconquered last wicket. Rashid, who ended with 3/22 in his four overs, was the pick of the bowlers.

For Punjab, England's Livingstone plundered a second consecutive half-century and scored 64 off just 27 balls. In the end, he struck seven fours and four sixes in his brisk knock. Opener Shikhar Dhawan also chipped in with a 35-run inning at the start.