IPL 2022: Why did Rishi Dhawan wear a face shield during PBKS vs CSK clash

Playing his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match after a long gap of almost six years, Punjab Kings seamer Rishi Dhawan took the fans by surprise when he sported a face shield while bowling against Chennai Super Kings. The seamer was introduced in the fifth over of the innings and he didn't take much time to make his presence felt. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

He cleaned up in-form batter Shivam Dube in his second over as CSK were reduced to 40/3 in 7 overs while chasing a stiff 188-run target.

Despite the instant impact, the conversation on social media mainly revolved around his shield, with few even claiming that this was the first instance when they saw a bowler wearing such accessory.

Why is Rishi Dhawan wearing the face shield?

Well the seamer sported the equipment for additional protection as he is returning to action after sustaining a head injury during the Ranji Trophy. As per reports, the 32-year-old was struck on his face on his follow through during the second round of the domestic tournament.

Punjab Kings had shared a video on social media in which Dhawan can be seen practicing with the gear. He also opened about getting the chance to participate in the lucrative T20 league and how the injury had left him disheartened.

“I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback,” he said in the video.

Dhawan's previous appearance in the IPL was back in 2016 with the same franchise Punjab Kings. He was a part of the Punjab squad, which had reached the finals in the 2014 edition.

“It was absolutely a low phase for me because, I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a chance in the IPL after 4 years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I tried continuously for 3-4 years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury.

“But this happens in cricket. Sometimes we’re happy and other times we’re sad. My experience has helped me realize that there will be ups and downs,” the seamer added.

