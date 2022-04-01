IPL 2022: Zaheer Khan drops massive update on Suryakumar Yadav’s availability for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals tie

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav was not available for Mumbai Indians' opening match of the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals and his absence was felt dearly as the five-time champions lost the match by four wickets. Having spent time in rehab at the NCA after sustaining a hairline fracture, Suryakumar has joined the MI bubble after undergoing the required quarantine period. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

In his absence, the slightly inexperienced MI middle-order stumbled a little against DC and his presence will surely boost Rohit Sharma and his team. As for his availability for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium, Zaheer dropped a massive update.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a retained player and has been a key member of this side and we are all eagerly waiting for him to take the field. In terms of his availability for the next game, yes, he is," Zaheer, MI's director of cricket operations said on the eve of his team's match.

Suryakumar has been a vital member of the MI core, churning out several match-winning performances consistently. Since being bought in the 2018 mega auction, Suryakumar has scored over 300 runs each season, going past 400 twice and 500 once. He has been versatile, having batted at all spots, from No.1 to No.6, although he has made the No.3 spot his own with more than 1,000 runs for MI. Zaheer lauded Suryakumar's range, and said that although using him tactically was on the cards, the preference would be to stick with what has worked so far.

"To have that kind of flexibility is always an advantage for any team," Zaheer said. "Tactically, you will have that advantage and that's how we are also looking at it. So there is a possibility, or depending on the position we are playing and the conditions we are playing in, we might opt for those kind of options. But at the moment, the discussions are pretty much to stick with whatever has been working for us and whatever a player can bring in, in terms of maximum impact."