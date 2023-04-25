‘There were no devils’: Aiden Markram and Co. face Brian Lara's wrath after yet another batting failure

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bottled up a relatively easy run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday evening. Chasing a modest 145 in home conditions, SRH could only manage 137/6 in 20 overs and lost the contest by seven runs. The outcome, however, didn't have any massive impact on the points table as Delhi still find themselves at the bottom, while SRH are placed one spot above on number 9. Both the teams have four points from the same number of matches.

Aiden Markram and Co. face Brian Lara's wrath

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If we look at SRH batting, barring Mayank Agarwal's 39-ball 49, no other batter could make significant contribution until Henrich Klassen and Washington Sundar joined the chase. Klassen scored 19-ball 31, while Sundar managed 24* in the 15 balls he faced but failed to help his side cross the line.

SRH coach Brian Lara, however, was not at all impressed with his side's approach and urged his players to be more expressive and take advantage of the field restrictions.

"There were no devils in the pitch, and we could have been more proactive throughout the innings," Lara said in the post-match press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We left everything too late. I prefer if my batters are a bit more enterprising and take advantage in Powerplay. We allowed them to take wickets in the middle and cramp us.

"The first 15 overs were crucial and we should have been in a much better position. With the fast bowlers coming back, we could get 12 or 13 per over but these guys – Ishant Sharma, Mukesh and Nortje are professionals and they put the balls in the right areas."

"However, we should have chased down that total comfortably. Our bowlers did a good job and our batters needed to do a better job," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With SRH placed at extreme bottom, Lara said individuals need to shoulder more responsibility.

"But moving on, we have seven games left and need to regroup quickly. Our backs are against the wall, and there is no doubt about that and we need to take more responsibility moving forward," the SRH coach said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON