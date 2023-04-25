Ex-New Zealand star leaves message for MS Dhoni amid retirement talks: ‘Whenever he decides to hang up the bat…’

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been anticipated to be MS Dhoni's last dance in his illustrious cricketing journey and fans have ensured that he experiences a rousing reception everytime he steps on the field. Be it the Chinnaswamy Stadium or the Wankhede, 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants have engulfed the stadiums; completely diminishing the factor that the matches are being played at away venues. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI)

If we shift our focus to Chepauk, the crowd there has been equally energetic as fans were seen thronging the stadiums just to see ‘Thala’ practicising even before the season started.

While Dhoni is yet to make any announcement in this regard but he has given hints that this could possibly be his farewell season during the post-match presentation ceremony, with the one after KKR vs CSK being the most recent.

Reacting to the same, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Dhoni should not keep the decision for last moment, adding the wicketkeeper-batter deserves a farewell tour around the country.

“I think he wouldn’t be playing now if he wasn’t in love of being in the dressing room. I hope that whenever he decides to hang up the bat, whether it’s now, or next season or many seasons later, that he announces it, because he deserves a farewell tour around the country,” noted Styris while speaking to JioCinema.

He then went to shower praises on Dhoni's immense contribution to the sport. “He has been a great servant of Indian cricket and the IPL. This will give everyone a chance to show their appreciation to Dhoni for his contributions not just for Indian cricket but for world cricket as well,” Styris added.

Dhoni's CSK currently lead the IPL 2023 points table, having won five of the seven matches they've played so far. They will now lock horns with Sanju Samson' Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, which will be a reverse fixture. The CSK franchise had lost their previous encounter by three runs with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja failing to score 7 runs in the final three deliveries of Sandeep Sharma.

