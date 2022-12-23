IPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped Vivrant Sharma joins SunRisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crore

Uncapped Vivrant Sharma was involved in a bidding war in the ongoing IPL 2023 Auction, finally joining SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore from a base price of ₹20 lakh. An all-rounder for Jammu and Kashmir, Vivrant made his first class debut on December 13, 2022, his List A debut in February 2021, and his T20 debut in November 2021. He also smashed his maiden List A century, which took Jammu and Kashmir to the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts for the first time. He hammered 154 off 124 balls, packed with 18 fours and six sixes, as his side defeated Uttarakhand by nine wickets. Jammu and Kashmir eventually lost to Assam in the quarter-final by seven wickets. (IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he registered 128 runs in five matches, with a high score of 63 and also took six wickets. Vivrant finished as Set 7's highest buy, with Samarth Vyas joining SRH for ₹20 lakh and Sanvir Singh also following him for ₹20 lakh. Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch (base price ₹20 lakh), former SRH player Priyam Garg (base price ₹20 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (base price ₹20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (base price ₹20 lakh) and Shashank Singh (base price ₹20 lakh) go unsold in Kochi.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Auction: 3 most expensive buys in history in just 15 minutes, how Sam Curran, Green, Stokes smashed records

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing IPL 2023 Auction has already seen some records get broken. In Set 2, Sam Curran broke Chris Morris (bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore in IPL 2020 Auction) for the most expensive buy in IPL history, after Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired him for ₹18.5 crore. More records were broken in a span of 15 minutes as Cameron Green joined Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹17.5 crore and Ben Stokes moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore. Other than being MI's most expensive player in history, Green became the costliest Australian in IPL auction and also the second costliest player in IPL's history.

Meanwhile, SRH also broke the bank for Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. On the England star, they spent a massive ₹13.25 crore. For Mayank, they shelled ₹8.25 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON