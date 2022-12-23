Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped Vivrant Sharma joins SunRisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crore

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 05:31 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped Vivrant Sharma has been purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore.

IPL 2023 Auction: Vivrant Sharma has joined SRH.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Uncapped Vivrant Sharma was involved in a bidding war in the ongoing IPL 2023 Auction, finally joining SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 2.6 crore from a base price of 20 lakh. An all-rounder for Jammu and Kashmir, Vivrant made his first class debut on December 13, 2022, his List A debut in February 2021, and his T20 debut in November 2021. He also smashed his maiden List A century, which took Jammu and Kashmir to the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts for the first time. He hammered 154 off 124 balls, packed with 18 fours and six sixes, as his side defeated Uttarakhand by nine wickets. Jammu and Kashmir eventually lost to Assam in the quarter-final by seven wickets. (IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

In the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he registered 128 runs in five matches, with a high score of 63 and also took six wickets. Vivrant finished as Set 7's highest buy, with Samarth Vyas joining SRH for 20 lakh and Sanvir Singh also following him for 20 lakh. Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch (base price 20 lakh), former SRH player Priyam Garg (base price 20 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (base price 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (base price 20 lakh) and Shashank Singh (base price 20 lakh) go unsold in Kochi.

The ongoing IPL 2023 Auction has already seen some records get broken. In Set 2, Sam Curran broke Chris Morris (bought by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore in IPL 2020 Auction) for the most expensive buy in IPL history, after Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired him for 18.5 crore. More records were broken in a span of 15 minutes as Cameron Green joined Mumbai Indians (MI) for 17.5 crore and Ben Stokes moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 16.25 crore. Other than being MI's most expensive player in history, Green became the costliest Australian in IPL auction and also the second costliest player in IPL's history.

Meanwhile, SRH also broke the bank for Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal. On the England star, they spent a massive 13.25 crore. For Mayank, they shelled 8.25 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

