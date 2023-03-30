IPL 2023 full schedule: Match dates, venues, timings and double-header details
IPL 2023 is set to begin on Friday, with fans gearing up for some thrilling cricket and epic extravaganza. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.
IPL 2023 is finally set to begin on Friday, with defending champions Gujarat Giants facing Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In their debut campaign, Hardik Pandya-led GT were in dominant form in IPL 2022, finishing on top of the table with 20 points from 14 matches, packed with 10 wins and four defeats. In the playoffs, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, owing to their second-placed finish, RR faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, winning by seven wickets to book a berth in the final.
The final was held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which GT won by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 131 runs, Hardik and Co. reached 133/3 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 43 balls by opener Shubman Gill, packed with three fours and a six. Initially, RR had posted 130/9 in 20 overs, with Hardik taking a three-wicket haul. The GT captain was also adjudged as the Player of the Match.
Ahead of IPL 2023, all 10 franchises have made some smart additions to their rosters, with many breaking the bank in the auction. The IPL 2023 Auction saw Sam Curran become the most expensive player in the competition's history, with Punjab Kings purchasing him for ₹18.50 crores. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and CSK splurged on Cameron Green for ₹17.50 crores and Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crores respectively. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹16 crores and Harry Brook joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crores.
There will be a total of 70 league games in IPL 2023, with 18 double headers. Each team will play seven home and away matches. Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home matches in Guwahati, and then will play their remaining games in Jaipur. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali, and then play their last two home fixtures in Dharamshala.
Here is the full schedule-
31-Mar-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings – Ahmedabad
01-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mohali
01-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals – Lucknow
02-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals – Hyderabad
02-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians – Bengaluru
03-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai
04-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans – Delhi
05-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings – Guwahati
06-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Kolkata
07-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Lucknow
08-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals – Guwahati
08-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings – Mumbai
09-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders – Ahmedabad
09-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings – Hyderabad
10-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru
11-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians – Delhi
12-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Chennai
13-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans – Mohali
14-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kolkata
15-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals – Bengaluru
15-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings – Lucknow
16-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders – Mumbai
16-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals – Ahmedabad
17-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – Bengaluru
18-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians – Hyderabad
19-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur
20-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mohali
20-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders – Delhi
21-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Chennai
22-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super v Giants Gujarat Titans – Lucknow
22-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings – Mumbai
23-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – Bengaluru
23-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings – Kolkata
24-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals – Hyderabad
25-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians – Ahmedabad
26-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders – Bengaluru
27-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings – Jaipur
28-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants – Mohali
29-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans – Kolkata
29-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Delhi
30-Apr-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings – Chennai
30-Apr-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals – Mumbai
01-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Lucknow
02-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals – Ahmedabad
03-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians – Mohali
04-May-23 – 15.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow
04-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders – Hyderabad
05-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans – Jaipur
06-May-23 – 15.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians – Chennai
06-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Delhi
07-May-23 – 15.30 – Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants – Ahmedabad
07-May-23 – 19.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jaipur
08-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings – Kolkata
09-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mumbai
10-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals – Chennai
11-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals – Kolkata
12-May-23 – 19.30 – Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans – Mumbai
13-May-23 – 15.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad
13-May-23 – 19.30 – Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings – Delhi
14-May-23 – 15.30 – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Jaipur
14-May-23 – 19.30 – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Chennai
15-May-23 – 19.30 – Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Ahmedabad
16-May-23 – 19.30 – Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians – Lucknow
17-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals – Dharamshala
18-May-23 – 19.30 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Hyderabad
19-May-23 – 19.30 – Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals – Dharamshala
20-May-23 – 15.30 – Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings – Delhi
20-May-23 – 19.30 – Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata
21-May-23 – 15.30 – Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Mumbai
21-May-23 – 19.30 – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans – Bengaluru
The schedule for playoffs and final will be announced later. In IPL 2023, a lot of focus will also be on Jos Buttler, who won the Orange Cap last season with 863 runs in 17 matches. Meanwhile, Buttler's RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the Purple Cap with 27 wickets in 17 games.