'Not that he has to prove anything to anyone but...': Aakash Chopra's cryptic warning to KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants were in fantastic form during their debut campaign in IPL 2022, finishing in third position in ten-team standings and qualifying for the playoffs. But in the playoffs, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs, missing out on a place in the Eliminator. For IPL 2023, focus will once again be on captain KL Rahul, who hasn't been in good form lately. IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra had a cryptic warning for LSG captain KL Rahul.

Under a lot of pressure, the 30-year-old showed some form during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series between India and Australia. In the first ODI, Rahul smacked an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 balls as India successfully chased down a target of 189 runs, reaching 191/5 in 39.5 overs. Initially, Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs. But the wicketkeeper-batter once again faltered in the second ODI, getting dismissed by Mitchell Starc for nine runs off 12 balls as India went on to lose by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, in the final ODI, he played a cautious knock of 32 runs off 50 balls as India failed to chase down a target of 270 runs, and were bowled out for 248 in 49.1 overs. In the first innings, Australia were bowled out for 268 in 49 overs.

Despite the criticism in international cricket, IPL has always been Rahul's playground and last season he was his side's highest run-scorer. Finishing second in the Orange Cap race, he slammed 616 runs in 15 games. A Orange Cap holder with former team Punjab Kings, Rahul will once again look to add more runs to his kitty ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Speaking on JioCinema, former cricketer Aakash Chopra had plenty of praise for Rahul, but also had a warning for him. The former player stated that Rahul 'is a brilliant' player but will also need to score runs in IPL 2023. "With your eyes closed, you can say that LSG's highest run-scorer will be KL Rahul. He is brilliant and is also the team's heartbeat. But right now he is under some pressure, not that he has to prove anything to anyone. But if he doesn't score runs, then it will be an issue", he said.

Rahul's run tally from the last four seasons (recent first) read - 626, 670, 593 and 659. He also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the IPL. In 109 IPL matches, he has slammed 3889 runs, packed with four tons and 31 fifties, and a high score of 132*. IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on Friday, and LSG will open their campaign on Saturday, against Delhi Capitals.

