'I was thinking about Gaikwad but...': Sehwag names India star who will audition for World Cup in IPL 2023

Ishan Kishan had a season to forget during IPL 2022, with Mumbai Indians finishing in bottom of the 10-team table. In what was a disappointing campaign, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise managed to register only eight points in 14 games, winning only four matches and losing 10. Kishan, in particular, was in shockingly poor form after having been re-purchased by MI for ₹15.25 crore during the IPL 2022 auction. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag felt a player from Team India will need to treat IPL 2023 like an audition.(Ishant)

The wicketkeeper-batter managed to register 418 runs in IPL 2022, but his strike rate was on the lower side. Also in international cricket, Kishan has been in poor form after his double century against Bangladesh in December last year, which has also seen him replaced by in-form Shubman Gill.

With Rohit Sharma absent for the first match of the recent three-game ODI series vs Australia, the 24-year-old was given a chance to open with Gill, but was dismissed for three runs off eight balls. Receiving a length delivery by Marcus Stoinis, around middle. Kishan tried to defend the ball, but failed to connect as it hit his pads and he was adjudged lbw.

Speaking Cricbuzz, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag feels that Kishan will have a lot to prove in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, and will need to put in a good performance for a place in the upcoming ODI World Cup. "Initially, I was first thinking about Ruturaj Gaikwad, but Ishan Kishan hasn't scored much runs lately then he hasn't been getting much chances in the Indian team. So he will be aiming to perform well in this IPL, so that he gets selected for the 50-Over World Cup and after that also gets chances to play in T20Is", he said.

During his IPL career, Kishan has slammed 1870 runs in 75 games, packed with 12 fifties. If he finds his form, then we could be expecting some massive boundaries from the India international and to add to the dilemma of the selectors ahead of the World Cup. IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin from March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, MI will open their campaign on April 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Bengaluru.

