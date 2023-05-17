IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi help LSG seal victory against MI

When Lucknow Super Giants chose to retain Marcus Stonis for ₹10 crore ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, it was a clear indication of how highly his talent was rated by the team management. The Australian had done well with both the willow and the ball as the team finished third after losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs in their maiden season last year. Lucknow Super Giants batters Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya run between the wickets(PTI)

On Tuesday, the all-rounder once again proved his worth by hitting yet another unbeaten half-century to help the hosts, who were desperately in need of a win to inch closer to the playoffs, notch up a thrilling five-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

While chasing 178, MI needed 11 runs off the last six balls but Tim David (32*, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Cameron Green (6*, 4b) could only score five runs as Mohsin Khan closed things out in a fine manner.

MI openers Ishan Kishan (59 off 39b, 8x4, 1x6) and skipper Rohit Sharma (37 off 26b, 1x4, 3x6) set the tone for their side in the early going but things got tougher after they were dismissed in quick succession. Surya Kumar Yadav dragged a delivery from outside off back onto the stumps after scoring just seven runs. Some good catching by LSG fielders also helped the side snatch victory against the odds.

Rohit couldn’t read a delivery from Bishnoi and tried to slog it on the on-side, but it didn’t come out of the middle and Hooda took it easily. The young leggie had also accounted for high-flying Kishan earlier and the wickets proved to be the key difference on the day.

Stonis’ quick-fire unbeaten 89 off 47 balls with the help of eight boundaries and an equal number of sixes put the huge crowd at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in good spirits as LSG posted a challenging 177/3 after being asked to bat first. This was also his highest score in the current season.

However, two good overs in the middle of the MI innings, one each by spinners Ravi Bishnoi (3 runs) and Krunal Pandya (1 run) turned things around for LSG, who took their points tally to 15 with one last match to go -- against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata -- in the league stage.

Stoinis, who had scored a match-winning half-century against hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, continued his good run of form. LSG were struggling at 35/3 after 6.1 overs but the Australia found his groove quickly. He along with skipper Krunal Pandya (49*, 42b, 1x4, 1x6) guided the team to 117/3, stitching together an 82-run partnership before the skipper retired hurt.

Stonis kept going though. Along with the other in-form batter Nicolas Pooran, who scored run-a-ball eight with one boundary, he put together 60 runs off 24 balls. The allrounder also hit 24 runs in the 18th over, leaving pacer Chris Jordan (6, 0, 4, 4, 6, 4) shaking his head in frustration.

But for most of the MI innings, it looked like the Stoinis knock won't make a difference. Until the match, as it so often happens in T20s, changed in the space of a couple of overs.

