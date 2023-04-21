IPL 2023 play-off fixtures announced: Final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the entire schedule and venue details of the IPL 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to May 28, 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Chennai's Chepauk Stadium will host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 23 and May 24. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2023 final on May 26 and 28 respectively.

This will be for the second consecutive time that Ahmedabad, which is the home ground of the Gujarat Titans and has a capacity of 132,000, will be hosting the IPL final. In the 2022 season, Ahmedabad had staged Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore before hosting the final on May 29 between eventual champions Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan.

Chennai, on the other hand, will be hosting an IPL playoff game for the first time since 2019. Overall, it has hosted five such matches which includes two finals - 2011 and 2012.

IPL 2023 has so far completed 28 matches with 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals leading the points table with four wins in six matches. Lucknow Super Giants, sho stand second in the table, have scripted a similar but have an inferior net run rate. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals sit at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games, which happened against Kolkata Knight Riders in Thursday.

At the end the league stage, the top-two teams will play in Qualifier 1 and the winner to make the final. The losing team will then play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator match where the third and the fourth-placed team will battle against each other. The winner of Qualifier 2 will make the final.

Schedule for IPL 2023 Play-offs:

May 23rd - Qualifier 1 (Chennai)

May 24th - Eliminator (Chennai)

May 26th - Qualifier 2 (Ahmedabad)

May 28th - Final (Ahmedabad)

