IPL 2023, play-offs scenario: Rajasthan Royals endure major blow, RCB-LSG rivalry take new turn

In Sunday's doubleheader, we saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win the battle between the Royals, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stunned Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets at Chepauk to mathematically remain alive in the IPL 2023 play-offs contention. The race for the final four has intensified as we are yet to find the first team to reach the next stage of the tournament.

IPL play-offs scenario(Twitter)

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans stand the closest to making it to the final four and a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday will guarantee them that. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are set to lock horns with the defending champions, will also search for victory to remain alive in the competition.

SRH have three more matches remaining and wins in all three will keep the franchise in contention for the play-offs berth. Not just wins but the net run rate too could come to play as chances of a few teams settling at 14 points after the league stage look inevitable. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in the first encounter on Sunday.

The win has pushed RCB's net run rate from negative to positive and they are now placed fifth on the table, however, their chances of entering the playoffs depend on their remaining two fixtures. RCB are scheduled to take on SRH and Gujarat Titans, and nothing but a positive outcome will strengthen their chances to make the final four cut.

The defeat against RCB, on the other hand, has put Rajasthan Royals' hope of qualifying for the playoffs in jeopardy. Fourteen is the maximum points they can muster, which shouldn't be enough, as Lucknow Super Giants and RCB can easily surpass the mark. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, already have 14 points and have two more matches in their account.

LSG have 13 points from 12 matches and they are scheduled to play Mumbai Indians and KKR in their remaining fixture. With the top 3 occupied by Gujarat, Chennai, and Mumbai respectively, an intense tussle between RCB and LSG is anticipated to decide the fourth team. Meanwhile, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are the only side, who have so far been eliminated from the play-offs race.

