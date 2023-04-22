IPL 2023 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings consolidate third position, Conway makes big statement in Orange Cap race

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Match 29 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Chasing a target of 135 runs, Chennai reached 138/3 in 18.4 overs, with Devon Conway clobbering an unbeaten knock of 77 runs off 57 balls, packed with 12 fours and a six. Meanwhile, for SRH's bowling department, Mayank Markande took two wickets.

Chennai: CSK batter Devon Conway celebrating his half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, April 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI04_21_2023_000384A)(PTI)

Initially, SRH posted 134/7 in 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma smacking 34 runs off 26 balls. Ravindra Jadeja was in stunning bowling form for CSK and bagged three wickets. The match also saw Conway hit his third-straight half-century. After the match, the opener said, “Nice to be there in the end and get the win. The plan for us is simple. Every game, doesn't change too much. Play good cricket shows in the power play and put the bowlers under pressure. We try and look to repeat that regardless of what the score is. We probably got the best of the conditions, andprobably didn't hold as much as it did in the first innings. The pitch we experienced in Bangalore was a lot better. We knew we didn't have to be too reckless here.”

IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK vs SRH match

IPL 2023 points table after CSK vs SRH match

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the table with eight points in six matches, packed with four wins and two defeats. Lucknow Super Giants occupy second position with eight points in six games, followed by CSK in third with the same amount of points. The top-three teams have the same number of points, with net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, defending champions Gujarat Titans are fourth with six points in five matches, including three victories and two defeats.

Mumbai Indians are sixth, followed by Punjab Kings in seventh position. The teams from fourth to seventh have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the difference. Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth position with four points in six games, followed by SRH in ninth. Delhi Capitals are bottom of the table with two points in six matches.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after CSK vs SRH match

IPL Orange Cap list

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is in pole position with 343 runs in six games, and is followed by DC skipper David Warner (285) in second place. Virat Kohli is third with 279 runs, followed by Conway (258) and RR's Jos Buttler (244) in fifth place.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after CSK vs SRH match

IPL Purple Cap List

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj leads the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets in six matches. LSG's Mark Wood is second with 11 wickets, followed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (11), GT's Rashid Khan (11) and Mohammed Shami (10).

