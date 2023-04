CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhoni wants bowlers to stand up against Brook, Markram force

IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings batters have been firing all cylinders in this IPL but their bowlers have been far too inconsistent. MS Dhoni would be hoping for better a show from from his bowlers against a Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that has enough firepower in their batting unit especially after Harry Brook and Aiden Markram hit form. CSK won their last match but SRH are coming on the back of a heavy defeat. Who will have the last laugh at the Chidambaram Stadium today?

