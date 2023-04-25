IPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals register second straight win, David Warner third in Orange Cap race

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in Match 34 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday. Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs despite a knock of 49 runs off 39 balls by Mayank Agarwal. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje were in good bowling form for DC and took two wickets each.

David Warner celebrates DC's win vs SRH.(AP)

Initially, DC posted 144/9 in 20 overs, with Manish Pandey slamming 34 runs off 27 balls. Meanwhile, Axar Patel also played a crucial knock of 34 runs off 34 balls. For SRH's bowling department, Washington Sundar took three wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two dismissals.

Due to his all-round display, Axar was also adjudged as Player of the Match. Speaking after the game, he said, " 2/21 since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible. (On the surface) It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable."

IPL 2023 Points Table after SRH vs DC match

IPL 2023 Points Table

Chennai Super Kings are currently on top of the points table with 10 points, followed by Rajasthan Royals (8) in second position. Lucknow Super Giants (8) are third, Gujarat Titans (8) are fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore (8) are fifth and Punjab Kings (8) are in sixth position.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (6) are seventh, Kolkata Knight Riders (4) are eighth. SRH (4) are ninth, followed by DC (4), who are bottom of the standings.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after SRH vs DC match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Race

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 405 runs and is followed by CSK opener Devon Conway (314) in second position. DC skipper David Warner (306) is third, followed by RCB's Virat Kohli (279) in fourth position. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (270) is fifth.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after SRH vs DC match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Race

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is on top of the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets in seven matches and is followed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (13) in second place. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (12) is third, followed by GT's Rashid Khan (12) in fourth position. CSK's Tushar Deshpande is fifth with 12 wickets.

