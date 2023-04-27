IPL 2023 Points Table: Kohli climbs to second position in Orange Cap race, Siraj top in Purple Cap list

Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a 21-run victory vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 36 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 201 runs, RCB were restricted to 179/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century from Virat Kohli. Kohli slammed 54 runs off 37 balls. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets for KKR's bowling department, Andre Russell and Suyash Sharma bagged two dismissals each.

Virat Kohli in action for RCB(IPL Twitter)

Initially, Kolkata posted 200/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Jason Roy, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. Roy smacked a quickfire half-century of 56 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Rana registered 48 off 21 deliveries and Iyer hammered 31 off 26 balls. For RCB's bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar scalped two wickets each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after RCB vs KKR match

IPL points table

Chennai Super Kings are currently on top of the table with 10 points from seven matches, followed by defending champions Gujarat Titans (10) in second position. Net run rate is the only difference between the top-two teams. Rajasthan Royals are third, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in fourth, RCB in fifth and PBKS in sixth position. Teams from third to sixth have points with net run rate being the deciding factor.

KKR are seventh and Mumbai Indians are in eighth position, both sides have six points with net run rate dividing them. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the standings and Delhi Capitals are bottom. Both teams have four points, with net run rate being the difference.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after RCB vs KKR match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 422 runs in eight matches, followed by teammate Virat Kohli (333) in second position. CSK opener Devon Conway (314) is third, followed by DC skipper David Warner (306) in fourth position. KKR's Venkatesh Iyer (285) is fifth.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after RCB vs KKR match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

RCB's Mohammed Siraj is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 14 wickets, followed by GT's Rashid Khan (14) in second position. KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (13) is third, followed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (13) in fourth position. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (12) is fifth.

