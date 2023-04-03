IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni and Co. climb to 6th spot

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No.6 of the cash-rich league at Chepauk. Playing their first home game in almost four years, MS Dhoni's Chennai outclassed KL Rahul's LSG side in the high-scoring contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Moeen Ali celebrates with team captain MS Dhoni after the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter KL Rahul (PTI)

Batting first in their first home game of the new season, four-time winners Chennai posted a massive total against Lucknow at Chepauk. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation for a gigantic total at Chepauk. Gaikwad's quick-fire 57 off 31 balls and Conway's 47-run knock followed by cameos from Shivam Dube (27) and Ambati Rayudu (27*) lifted CSK to 217-7 in 20 overs. In reply, LSG mustered 205-7 as Rahul and Co. lost the match by 12 runs at Chepauk.

IPL 2023 Points table

PL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK vs LSG (IPL)

With the win over LSG, Dhoni's CSK have climbed to the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Former winners Rajasthan Royals have retained the top spot in the current IPL 2023 standings. Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are placed third while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list after CSK vs LSG (IPL)

Smashing back-to-back half-centuries in the cash-rich league on Monday, CSK opener Gaikwad has retained the top spot in the Orange Cap standings. Gaikwad, who is the leading run-getter in the IPL 2023, is followed by Kyle Mayers in the Orange Cap standings. LSG opener Mayers scored 53 off 22 balls against CSK although his brilliant knock went in vain at Chepauk.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap list

IPL 2023 Purple Cap list after CSK's win over LSG (IPL)

England pacer Mark Wood extended his wicket tally to 8 wickets in the IPL 2023. The Purple Cap leader shared six wickets with spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has secured the second spot in the Purple Cap list. The LSG bowlers are followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (4) and Moeen Ali (4) in the elite list. CSK all-rounder Moeen bagged four wickets in Chennai's 12-run win over Lucknow.

