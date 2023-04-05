IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after RR vs PBKS match: Gaikwad's top spot in danger after Dhawan show

Leading his side from the front in the high-scoring contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR), veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan played a stellar knock to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. The veteran Indian opener played a match-winning knock to make sure Punjab Kings finish ahead of the 2022 runners-up in match No.8 of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 cricket match(PTI)

Dhawan took over after opener Prabhsimran Singh gave Punjab Kings a terrific start in the powerplay. While Prabhsimran played an entertaining knock of 60 off 34 balls, star batter Dhawan top-scored for Punjab Kings to rewrite history in the world's richest T20 league. Dhawan's blistering knock of 86* off 56 balls guided Punjab Kings to a challenging 197-4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Samson and Co. put up a fight but the Men In Pink failed to chase down the massive target in the 20-over contest. RR skipper Samson played a gritty knock of 42 off 25 balls while Impact Player Dhruv Jurel smashed a quick-fire 28 off 14 balls to keep Rajasthan in the hunt. However, Jurel's late flourish went in vain as Sam Curran's final-over heroics secured a famous win for Punjab at Guwahati.

IPL 2023 points table after RR vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 points table after RR vs PBKS match (IPL)

With the thrilling win over the 2022 runners-up, Punjab have removed RR from the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Dhawan’s high-flying Punjab Kings have climbed to the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan Royals have taken the fourth spot while Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed third on the IPL 2023 points table.

Orange Cap list after PBKS beat RR in IPL 2023

Orange Cap list after PBKS beat RR in IPL 2023 (IPL)

PBKS skipper Dhawan was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass against Rajasthan. The senior batter has taken the third spot in the Orange Cap standings. Dhawan, who has scored 126 runs in two matches, is closing on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Orange Cap list. With 149 runs in 2 matches, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is leading the Orange Cap standings in the IPL 2023.

Purple Cap list after Punjab's win over Rajasthan

Purple Cap list after Punjab's win over Rajasthan (IPL)

PBKS star Nathan Ellis has climbed to the fourth spot in the Purple Cap standings of IPL 2023. The Punjab bowler bagged four wickets and leaked 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mark Wood has retained the top spot in the Purple Cap list after matchday 8 of the cash-rich league. The England pacer has taken 8 wickets in 2 matches. On Thursday, former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in match No. 9 of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens.

