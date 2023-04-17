IPL 2023 Points table: Rajasthan Royals cement top spot; Venkatesh replaces Dhawan in Orange Cap standings

Venkatesh Iyer leaped past the leading contenders for the Orange Cap with his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Rajasthan Royals cemented themselves at the top of the league table with a sensational come-from-behind win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to break into the top four despite Iyer's century after their five-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians while the Titans missed out on a chance to go top of the table.

Shimron Hetmyer celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form as MI beat KKR by five wickets with 14 balls remaining on Sunday. Suryakumar, who had scored only 16 runs in his last six innings across white-ball cricket, smacked 43 off 25 balls to propel Mumbai’s 186/5 in 17.4 overs in reply to Kolkata’s 185/6. Iyer reached 50 off only 23 balls and continued his charge even as the other Kolkata batsmen struggled to get going. Iyer scored 50 more runs off 26 balls to reach his first IPL hundred off 49 balls.

Later, Shimron Hetmyer smashed 56 not out off 26 deliveries while captain Sanju Samson scored 60 off 32 balls as RR secured a big win over GT. Chasing a target of 178, RR were down to 4/2 in the first three overs with Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya running riot over their top order. They were still in trouble at 55-4 in 10.3 overs but Samson and Hetmyer put on 59 runs off 27 balls to rescue the innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samson struck six sixes and three fours to accelerate the chase. After his dismissal, Hetmyer put on another 47 off 20 balls with Dhruv Jorel (18) to close the gap. The West Indian stayed till the end, hitting five sixes and two fours overall.

IPL 2023 Points table after MI vs KKR and GT vs RR

Rajasthan Royals now have a two-point lead at the top of the table

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Royals have taken a two-point lead at the top of the table with the big win over Gujarat Titans. RR now have eight points from five games with a net run rate of +1.354, which is also the best by a fair margin in the league. GT remain second-placed Lucknow Super Giants with six points and a net run rate of +0.192. Meanwhile MI have become the fifth team to be on four points and have a net run rate of -0.822, which keeps them at the second last position of the table. KKR remain stationary at fifth place with four points and a net run rate of +0.320.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap table after MI vs KKR and GT vs RR

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Venkatesh Iyer has taken his season's tally to 234 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 170.80 and average of 46.80 with the century. He thus takes the Orange Cap from Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is just one run behind on 233 in four games at an average of 116.50 and strike rate of 146.54. Meanwhile Shubman Gill rose up to third with 228 runs at an average of 45.60 and strike rate of 139.87 while Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler dropped out of the top five due to his five-ball duck on Sunday.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap table after MI vs KKR and GT vs RR

Yuzvendra Chahal took back the Purple Cap after losing it on Saturday to Mark Wood. Chahal, Wood and third-placed Rashid Khan are level on wickets with 11 scalps, with the Indian taking the top spot on the basis of his higher economy rate. Mohammed Shami took the fourth spot with a season's tally fo 10 wickets thus far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON