IPL 2023 Points Table: Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Faf du Plessis; Tushar Deshpande leads Purple Cap standings

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) outclassed Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No.42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. Power-hitter Tim David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the final over to seal a famous win for the record-time winners in their backyard. David's unbeaten 45 off 14 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating half-century (55) powered Mumbai Indians to a 6-wicket win over the 2008 winners at Wankhede.

Jaiswal smashed 124 in 62 balls(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their fourth defeat of the new season. Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) side upstaged MS Dhoni's CSK side by four wickets in the final-over thriller at the Chepauk. Sikandar Raza scored the winning runs for PBKS on the final ball to secure a famous win for Punjab Kings.

Points Table

IPL 2023 Points Table after MI vs RR

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Kings have climbed to the fifth spot after their win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are still leading the IPL 2023 standings with 12 points from 8 matches. Dhoni's CSK are placed fourth on the IPL 2023 points table. Despite suffering a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Samson's RR side is third on the IPL 2023 points table. With 8 points from 8 matches, record-time winners Mumbai Indians are placed seventh in the IPL 2023 standings.

Orange Cap

Jaiswal has jumped to the top of the standings with his century

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden century in the recently concluded match between Rajasthan and Mumbai. Jaiswal has taken the top spot from Faf du Plessis in the Orange Cap standings. The RR opener has scored 428 runs in 9 matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper is second on the list with 422 runs in 8 games. The veteran Proteas batter is followed by CSK opener Devon Conway, who played a sublime knock against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table after MI vs RR match

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande has bagged the top spot on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings. Deshpande picked up three wickets against PBKS at Chepauk. The CSK pacer is followed by PBKS star Arshdeep Singh, who is second on the list with 15 wickets. RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj is third with 13 dismissals under his belt this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON