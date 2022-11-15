IPL Retention 2023 Live streaming: All you need to know - date, time, players list and when and where to watch telecast

With the mini-auction of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza around the corner, all 10 teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been tasked to submit their respective list of retained players for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich tournament by Tuesday (November 15). In the build-up to the retention day, a few IPL franchises have started to pen farewell notes before sharing the official retention list for the new season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Capitals (DC) have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Aman Khan. Shardul was bought by DC for INR 10.75 crore at the mega auction. Citing a heavy international schedule, Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of the IPL 2023. KKR star batter Sam Billings will also not feature in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard has called time on his IPL career ahead of the new season. In a few hours from now, the IPL retention announcements will be made for the 16th season of the world's richest T20 league. Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2023 retention day.

When will IPL retention 2023 take place?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPL Retention 2023 will take place on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).

What time will IPL Retention 2023 start?

The IPL Retention 2023 is expected to get underway at 06:00 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast IPL retention 2023 in India?

The IPL retention 2023 show will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of IPL Retention 2023?

The IPL retention show is expected to have a live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON