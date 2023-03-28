Scott Styris' blockbuster reaction on viral MS Dhoni video perfectly sums up CSK captain

There is no one word or words to describe the MS Dhoni phenomenon. It started back in 2004 when he had scored that thundering century announce his arrival in world cricket and then it went a few notches up when he led a young Indian team to 2007 T20 World Cup trophy glory. But the support, the fame, the respect he earned in Chennai as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL, is beyond words. And it was once again evident from a video shared by CSK on Monday as the team gears up for the 2023 season of the IPL and New Zealand great Scott Styris perfectly summed up the viral video and the man. MS Dhoni; Scott Styris

The entire CSK team are presently in Chennai, practicing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, hoping to make 2023 a memorable IPL season with a fifth title. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2022, has been present since the first day of the camp.

ALSO READ: AB de Villiers tells Chris Gayle his first impression of Virat Kohli: 'Cocky, arrogant, has to come down to earth'

CSK however have only recently opened the Chepauk Stadium for the crowd, who were present in numbers on Monday evening. And as Dhoni made his way into the ground for his batting practice, entire stadium roared with ‘Dhoni’ chants, a video of which was posted on Twitter by CSK and went instantly viral.

Styris, who was part of CSK for a season back in 2011, retweeted the video with the perfect words: “Still the big dog around town!!”

Chennai would be hoping to put behind their forgettable 2022 season, where they had finished ninth in the table with just four wins in 14 matches.

Dhoni had given up his role as a captain on the eve of the last season with the franchise naming Ravindra Jadeja as the skipper. However, the four-time winners languished to the bottom half of the table with only a solitary win in first six games. Jadeja was removed as skipper and Dhoni resumed his role again, but CSK's fate didn't change.

Chennai will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON