IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar suggests unique idea to control wides, fellow commentator calls it 'ridiculous'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which the former won by 12 runs, saw a total of 34 extra runs being conceded. Out of the 34 extras, Lucknow bowlers bowled seven wides, while CSK conceded 13, forcing legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar to make a unique suggestion.

Sunil Gavaskar and Ian Bishop

Sharing his views on the wayward bowling, especially by CSK, Gavaskar suggested that if a bowler delivers two-three wides in a row a free-hit should be given. Gavaskar made the suggestion in the 17th over of the Lucknow innings, when Deepak Chahar bowled three consecutive wides.

"After bowling two-three consecutive wides, the batter should get a free hit," noted Gavaskar on-air. His suggestion took fellow commentator Ian Bishop by surprise, who called it "a ridiculous idea".

Justifying his point further, Gavaskar added: "All these wides and all really delay the game, so definitely food for thought next year." Not only Gavaskar but CSK captain MS Dhoni too was not very pleased with the number of extras his side conceded. He pointed out the same following the match, even warning to step down from captaincy if they don't stop giving extras.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation ceremony.

A couple of new rules have been introduced in the ongoing edition of IPL. The new Impact Player rule allows franchises to name a list of substitutes, who can be introduced anytime in the contest as per the team requirements. Apart from this, the Decision Review System (DRS) has also been modified and players can now review a possible wide or no-ball or vice versa.

