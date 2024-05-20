Rayudu's scream of agony, shell-shocked reaction during commentary on Dhoni's dismissal in RCB vs CSK is unmissable

With MS Dhoni still around, Chennai Super Kings still had hope. He had been in ravishing form with the bat down the order throughout the season, laced with fiery cameo appearances. And that is all Chennai needed on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to make the playoffs in the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But horror struck CSK spectators after Dhoni was dismissed in the final over, eventually leading to Chennai's heartbreaking loss. In the commentary box, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu was left absolutely shell-shocked as the reaction went viral on social media. Ambati Rayudu's reaction on MS Dhoni's dismissal during RCB vs CSK

With some quick boundaries, Dhoni had set himself up for the final over where Chennai needed 17 runs to make the playoffs. The experienced batter smashed the first ball of the over, a low full toss from Dayal, for a monstrous 110-metre six. While the maximum reduced the equation to just 11 off 5 for CSK, the bowler was handed a major advantage as well. With the ball disappearing into the crowd after the six, Dayal was given a drier replacement ball compared to the wet previous SG ball, which subsequently allowed him to execute his slower deliveries to perfection. And that is when Dhoni succumbed.

The former CSK captain rushed into the pull shot against the back-of-the-hand slower one from Dayal as Swapnil Singh comfortably took the catch at deep mid-wicket to end Chennai's hopes. While it silenced the CSK crowd at the Chinnaswamy, in the Star Sports Hindi commentary panel, Rayudu let out a scream of agony and covered his face in shock. The moment went instantly viral on social media.

In the remaining four balls, Dayal stuck to his strategy of bowling the slower ones, conceding just one run. CSK eventually lost by 27 runs to finish fifth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses. RCB, on the other hand, continued their fairytale run of six straight wins, which saw them rise from the bottom of the table in the first half of the season to make the playoffs as the fourth-placed side. RCB will next face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Later, speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Rayudu reckoned that Dhoni is yet to play his final game for Chennai Super Kings as he urged BCCI to continue with the Impact Player rule, which could allow the 42-year-old to keep going in top-flight cricket.

"I don't think this is his last game. I just don't see him wanting to end on this note," he said.

"... With the impact player role as well, it gives him the opportunity to be able to come in those last few overs and truly make that impact. BCCI better not remove the impact player role because we still want to see MS Dhoni play. So, it's up to BCCI now. Do we want to see MS Dhoni play or not," he added.