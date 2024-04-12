 IPL 2024: Brilliant Ayush Badoni resurrects LSG, lifts Lucknow to 167/7 against DC | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024: Brilliant Ayush Badoni resurrects LSG, lifts Lucknow to 167/7 against DC

ANI |
Apr 12, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Badoni stitched a 73-run stand with Arshad Khan, taking LSG to a competitive total.

Lucknow [India], : Ayush Badoni's spirited fightback powered Lucknow Super Giants to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2024 match here at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At 94/7 there was every chance of LSG being bowled out inside 20 overs, but Badoni stitched a 73-run stand with Arshad Khan, taking LSG to a competitive total.

Put to field first, Khaleel Ahmed provided his team with an early breakthrough, bagging the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. The South Africa batter was looking in some dangerous touch before being given out on an umpire's call for an LBW appeal.

Devdutt Padikkal's dismal IPL 2024 form continued as Ahmed dismissed the batter on just 3. After two early shocks, LSG skipper KL Rahul lead his side from the front with an unusually aggressive approach with the bat.

DC captain Rishabh Pant brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack and the 'Chinaman' removed Marcus Stoinis for 8 in the 8th over. The star-spinner then in the same over bagged the big wicket of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for a first-ball duck.

Kuldeep got his third wicket of the night as he removed LSG skipper Rahul. The impact substitute Deepak Hooda failed to leave an impact as he departed for a mere 10, adding to the miseries of LSG in this match. Ishant Sharma joined the wicket party by bowling a smartly-timed bouncer to Hooda, who looked shaky from the very start of his innings.

Mukesh Kumar joined the list of wicket-takers for DC with a well-thought bouncer, utilising the nature of the pitch at the Ekana stadium, removing Krunal Pandya for 3.

Ayush Badoni notched up his maiden IPL fifty in 31 balls. Badoni played some sensible cricket - saw off Kuldeep and Axar before taking on the pacers, taking LSG to a daunting total of 167/7 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 167/7 vs Delhi Capitals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024: Brilliant Ayush Badoni resurrects LSG, lifts Lucknow to 167/7 against DC
