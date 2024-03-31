Will Delhi pick Prithvi Shaw? When will Shivam Dube get bowling chances? Check DC vs CSK likely XI, head-to-head tie

Delhi Capitals will play their first home game in IPL 2024, but not at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Owing to concerns over the ground, which hosted the entire second leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this month, BCCI decided to schedule Delhi's home matches at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Following a poor start to the season, where the lost against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively, Delhi are all set to go up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have had a contrasting start under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK won both their opening games, but their clash against Delhi will be their first away match. Will Prithvi Shaw (left) make the Delhi Capitals playing XI?

Will Delhi Capitals pick Prithvi Shaw?

Amid the questions from cricket experts on Shaw's absence from the batting line-up, Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said in the press conference that the India opener's fate of being in the playing XI against Chennai depends on how impressive he is at the nets (on Saturday). Meanwhile, he also indicated the selection of Lalit Yadav to counter the left-handed batters of CSK. And if the latter indeed is the case, DC could use him as an Impact Player option and swap him with specialist batter Abishek Porel.

Batting first (XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Batting second (XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav

Impact player options: Lalit Yadav and Abishek Porel

When will Shivam Dube get bowling chances?

Heading into the 2024 IPL season, Dube, following two sensational performances for India in T20Is, where he even bowled for the team, requested CSK to give him an opportunity to roll his arms this season with an eye on the T20 World Cup. However, CSK have been more interested in his batting abilities than his bowling. And why not? While Dube picked up from where he left in IPL 2023 in terms of batting, CSK have managed to accommodate both Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman into their XI.

Batting first (XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Batting second (XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact player options: Dube and Rahman

Head-to-head record:

Delhi have faced Chennai Super Kings 29 times in IPL history, managing just 10 wins while losing on 19 other occasions. In fact, the last time Delhi beat Chennai was on October 2021. The side have since lost four IPL matches in a row against the five-time winners. Moreover, the only time the two faced each other in Vizag was on May 2019, when Delhi lost by six wickets after Faf du Plessis' 39-ball 50.

Overall, Chennai have a 2-0 record in Vizag in IPL, having also beaten currently-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2012. Delhi, on the other hand, have a 2-3 record at the venue. Both their wins came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in 2015 and 2019.