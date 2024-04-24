IPL 2024, DC vs GT IPL Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals aim at double over Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024, DC vs GT IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: A struggling Delhi Capitals will seek resurgence against the inconsistent Gujarat Titans when both sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Capitals faced a significant setback after two successive wins last week with a resounding 67-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. This defeat pushed DC down to the eighth position in the standings, with three wins and five losses, putting their playoff aspirations in jeopardy....Read More

Against SRH, Rishabh Pant encountered challenges both as a captain and a batter. Opting to bowl first after misjudging the dew factor, Pant's decision backfired as SRH amassed a record-breaking 125 runs without loss in the powerplay. Additionally, Pant's own batting performance was lacklustre, struggling to find timing during his innings of 44 off 35 balls in pursuit of a daunting target of 267. The openers, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, failed to provide a solid start needed for such a formidable chase.

Despite the efforts of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel to keep DC in contention with aggressive batting, the lack of support from other batters proved costly. Moreover, DC's bowling department faced a barrage of attacks from SRH batters, with Khaleel Ahmed's short-pitched strategy in the opening over proving ineffective due to the short boundaries at the Kotla. Anrich Nortje's dip in form has been a concern, and DC will be hoping for the return of veteran Ishant Sharma to bolster their bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav has been a standout performer with the ball for DC this season, claiming 10 wickets in five games, but he too struggled against SRH, conceding a high number of sixes despite bowling several dot balls. DC's overall bowling unit will need to regroup and pitch the ball up effectively to curb the scoring against a formidable Gujarat Titans batting lineup.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have shown signs of promise despite their own inconsistencies. The recent victory over Punjab Kings has boosted their confidence, propelling them to the sixth position in the standings. Gill will be pivotal in guiding GT's batting unit, comprising Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, and Azmatullah Omarzai, while Rahul Tewatia aims to continue his explosive performances in the middle and late overs.

In terms of bowling, veterans Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan, along with the promising Noor Ahmad, will be crucial for GT's chances against Delhi Capitals. The Titans will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and climb higher in the standings to keep their playoff hopes alive.