IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score: Gujarat's faint playoff hopes on the line in clash against table-toppers Kolkata
- 31 Mins ago Narine vs GT
- 43 Mins ago Head-to-head
- 52 Mins ago Head-to-head
- 13 Sec ago Pitch report
- 19 Mins ago Last meeting in Ahmedabad
- 30 Mins ago KKR squad
- 34 Mins ago GT squad
- 44 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill roared back to form with a century along with Sai Sudharsan but Gujarat Titans still need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs, even if they manage to beat Kolkata Knight Riders at home.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game here on Monday. Gill roared back into form with his fourth IPL hundred to keep GT's slim playoff hopes alive with a comfortable win against Chennai Super Kings at home in their last outing....Read More
Gill and Sai Sudharsan's twin centuries were the cornerstone of the hosts' huge total and their role will be crucial once again as they face KKR, which has become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. As many as seven teams are still in the race for the playoffs. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) are well-placed at second and third position, three teams -- CSK, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants -- are at 12 points each.
GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at 10 points and can reach a maximum of 14 points. With a negative net run-rate, GT's chance are the least and it will take a miracle for the former champions to sneak into the top four.
However, one thing is clear, GT will once again have to play out of their skin and register big wins to keep their mathematical chances alive. GT's bowling has lacked teeth this season with the pacers inconsistent and spinners leaking runs. But the bowlers did manage to snap three CSK wickets in the first three overs in their last outing.
Mohit Sharma's variations and knuckle balls were effective and Rashid Khan's guile also stood out and they would hope for another good outing. But it will again boil down to the top-order batting, which has failed to fire in the last few games before Gill and Sudharsan came up with sensational tons en route a record 210 opening stand.
KKR, on the other hand, need just one win in their remaining two games to seal a top-two finish after they qualified for the playoffs with an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-hit game last night. Sunil Narine (461 runs & 15 wickets) has carried the team with his all-round brilliance, while fellow West Indian Andre Russell has been another impactful player with 222 runs and 15 wickets this season.
Leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy with 18 wickets in his kitty has been in a good rhythm. Phil Salt too has given the team sensational starts but has been off the boil a bit in the last three innings. Others such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh have also stepped up when needed as the two-time champions emerged as the most consistent team this season.
The venue has proved to be batter-friendly and has witnessed some high-scoring games. GT has beaten KKR twice in the last three meetings but the hosts can't lower their guard as it was here where Rinku Singh had given them a nightmare when he slammed Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over last year.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Narine vs GT
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Narine has dismissed Gill twice in 13 balls in T20s, averaging only 6.5. Meanwhile, Miller has been strong against Narine in T20s with 95 runs in 72 balls and has lost his wicket only once.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR bowlers
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR have been dominant with their openers and their two spinners in Narine and Chakaravarthy. Meanwhile, Narine has been opening with Salt, but Salt won't be available in the playoffs. Five of their bowlers, Chakaravarthy (18), Rana (16), Narine (15), Russell (15) and Starc (12), have more than 12 wickets, and are also the only side to have been so consistent.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-to-head
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: In terms of head-to-head, GT lead 2-1 against KKR in their short history of facing each other. GT made their IPL debut in 2022.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pitch report
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: We could see the toss-winning captain opting to bowl. The pitch has assisted batters and it could be a high-scoring game.
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: What did Umesh Yadav say?
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Speaking ahead of the match, GT pacer Umesh said, "There are not many variations to be played in the IPL. Be it Test cricket, ODIs or T20s, the length for a new ball has always been the same. If you don't bowl at the right length, then there will be problems."
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Last meeting in Ahmedabad
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The last time both KKR and GT met in Ahmedabad, fans witnessed Rinku smack five sixes off the final five balls to seal a shock win for KKR. So this time GT will be cautious and will be hoping for revenge!
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR squad
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: GT squad
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Hello and welcome!
IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Gujarat Titans are hosting table-toppers Kolkat Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. A defeat would officially rule GT out of contention for the playoffs as they chase a miracle to finish in the top four. Stay tuned for more updates!