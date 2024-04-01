Kolkata Knight Riders' April 17 clash against Rajasthan Royals likely to get rescheduled; here's why

Kolkata Knight Riders' sixth game in the ongoing 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), against Rajasthan Royals, is in doubt, according to a report, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating on either changing the venue for the match to rescheduling it to a different date. The match is slated to be held on April 17 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and teammate Venkatesh Iyer celebrate their partnership during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024(ANI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the likelihood of relocation or change of dates for KKR's match against the Royals is owing to Ram Navami festivities. With it being a nationwide festival, authorities concerned are not sure if they can provide full security for the match at the Eden Gardens. Not to forget, the 2024 general elections will begin from April 19 onwards across the country. Hence, BCCI might consider postponing the match.

The report further mentioned that the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are in touch with the Kolkata police. While the Indian cricket board is yet to make it official, the two franchises and the broadcasters have been made aware of the situation and the possibilities.

If it does go the other way, BCCI will be in for a serious headache, having only recently announced the full fixture of the 2024 IPL season. They had initially announced the fixture for the 21 games and named the remaining 53 games after the official release of the general election dates. A top IPL official told Cricbuzz, "The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon."

KKR are currently placed top of the points table after they won both their opening matches. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at home before extending their winning streak at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the sixth consecutive time since 2015. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are placed third in the table, despite also winning both their opening matches. They beat Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at home.

Rajasthan will be up against Mumbai Indians on Monday at the Wankhede, while KKR will be hosted by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Vizag.