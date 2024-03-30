LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024: Lucknow Super Giants aim for season's first victory in Punjab Kings clash

LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Winless Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in their second IPL 2024 fixture of the ongoing season, in Lucknow on Saturday. LSG will be aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat against Rajasthan Royals, and will look to grab their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS lost their momentum with their defeat against RCB. But they will be looking to regain their form from their win against DC and get back to winning ways. This will also be Punjab's third fixture of the season....Read More

LSG have shown glimpses of brilliance, like Rahul and Nicholas Pooran's half-centuries, but have failed to cross the finish line. It also hasn't helped with Krunal Pandya under-performing with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Rahul's batting position was a big talking point ahead of the season and also his ability to don the gloves. Prior to LSG's IPL 2024 opener, media reports stated that the national selectors would prefer Rahul only at no. 5 or no. 6 in the middle order. But Rahul has opened for LSG this season. The selectors would also need him to play as a wicketkeeper, but he was supposed to be in that role midway through the season due to recovery from an injury. But the India star has taken the gloves right from the start.

Against RR, Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan bagged a dismissal each. Also, LSG are once again expected to be without Shamar Joseph, which means more pressure on Naveen and Harshal Patel. Ahead of the match, LSG head coach Justin Langer said, "I love his spirit and athleticism but he's still very young. He's pushing hard for selection but I don't think he'll play tomorrow though."

Meanwhile, PBKS have more or less been in good form, but they will be hoping for Harshal to put in some good displays. The former RCB player has been erratic and is their death overs specialist. The likes of Dhawan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone seem to be in good batting form and will be looking for big scores.

Dhawan will also hope for Arshdeep Singh and Curran to be in good form against LSG. KL Rahul has been slow against them, scoring 17 off 18 balls against Arshdeep and 29 off 24 vs the England international. Meanwhile, Lucknow will hope their power-packed batting line-up of De Kock, Rahul, Marcus Stionis, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni finally fires.

The last time both these sides met was in Mohali, when LSG hammered 257 runs, the second-highest in IPL back then, followed by PBKS' 201. Now they meet in Lucknow, where low totals are a mainstay. A win will be crucial for both sides as it could really help them set some momentum to their respective campaigns.