LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024: Lucknow Super Giants aim for season's first victory in Punjab Kings clash
- 38 Mins agoHead-to-Head
- 48 Mins agoSam Curran - the bowler needs to step up
- 22 Mins agoPBKS look to bounce back
- 32 Mins agoLSG desperate to open account
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Winless Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in their second IPL 2024 fixture of the ongoing season, in Lucknow on Saturday. LSG will be aiming to bounce back from their opening defeat against Rajasthan Royals, and will look to grab their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS lost their momentum with their defeat against RCB. But they will be looking to regain their form from their win against DC and get back to winning ways. This will also be Punjab's third fixture of the season....Read More
LSG have shown glimpses of brilliance, like Rahul and Nicholas Pooran's half-centuries, but have failed to cross the finish line. It also hasn't helped with Krunal Pandya under-performing with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Rahul's batting position was a big talking point ahead of the season and also his ability to don the gloves. Prior to LSG's IPL 2024 opener, media reports stated that the national selectors would prefer Rahul only at no. 5 or no. 6 in the middle order. But Rahul has opened for LSG this season. The selectors would also need him to play as a wicketkeeper, but he was supposed to be in that role midway through the season due to recovery from an injury. But the India star has taken the gloves right from the start.
Against RR, Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan bagged a dismissal each. Also, LSG are once again expected to be without Shamar Joseph, which means more pressure on Naveen and Harshal Patel. Ahead of the match, LSG head coach Justin Langer said, "I love his spirit and athleticism but he's still very young. He's pushing hard for selection but I don't think he'll play tomorrow though."
Meanwhile, PBKS have more or less been in good form, but they will be hoping for Harshal to put in some good displays. The former RCB player has been erratic and is their death overs specialist. The likes of Dhawan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone seem to be in good batting form and will be looking for big scores.
Dhawan will also hope for Arshdeep Singh and Curran to be in good form against LSG. KL Rahul has been slow against them, scoring 17 off 18 balls against Arshdeep and 29 off 24 vs the England international. Meanwhile, Lucknow will hope their power-packed batting line-up of De Kock, Rahul, Marcus Stionis, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni finally fires.
The last time both these sides met was in Mohali, when LSG hammered 257 runs, the second-highest in IPL back then, followed by PBKS' 201. Now they meet in Lucknow, where low totals are a mainstay. A win will be crucial for both sides as it could really help them set some momentum to their respective campaigns.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Head-to-Head
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: LSG and PBKS have clashed three times in IPL thus far with Lucknow holding the bragging rights with a 2-1 record. However, the Rahul-led side lost their only face-off with Punjab at home, on April 15, 2023, when Sikandar Raza's all-round show helped the visitors claim a two-wicket win in a last-over finish. In their first encounter, in IPL 2022, Lucknow beat Punjab by 20 runs in Pune and won by 56 runs in their last meeting in Punjab in 2023. KL Rahul's Lucknow will look to extend their lead over Punjab Kings on Saturday at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Sam Curran - the bowler needs to step up
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings invested massive money to sign Sam Curran in the mega auction of IPL. The Englishman have yet to provide the returns to the franchise with his performances. The southpaw also had a mixed start to the season thus far as he turned out to be a dependable batter in the middle order with 86 runs in two matches but continues to struggle with the ball as he claimed just 1 wicket at an economy rate of 10 in the first two matches. Last season also he picked just 10 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 10.22.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Pressure mounts on Jonny Bairstow
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow's association with the Punjab Kings has turned bad to worse now. The Englishman joined the franchise last season but failed to make an impact as he scored just 253 runs in 11 matches. The misery continues for him this season as he flopped in the first two matches and registered the scores of 9 and 8. He needs to get his mojo back before it's too late and Punjab Kings decided to move on from him.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Strike rate contniues to haunt KL Rahul
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: KL Rahul ended the speculations about him moving to the middle-order by continuing with the opener's role for Lucknow Super Giants. He scored a fifty on his comeback to competitive cricket after missing the last four Test series vs England. However, his strike rate remained a big issue for him as he scored 58 runs off 44 balls and failed to get going when things got tricky for LSG in the run-chase. PBKS have a fine pace attack which might add worries for the flamboyant wicketkeeper batter on Saturday.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: PBKS look to bounce back
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings had a mixed start to the season, they played dominant cricket in their opener against Delhi Capitals but fell flat versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan himself admitted that they failed to up the ante in the powerplay which put the pressure on the other batters to keep the scoreboard moving at a high rate. Jonny Bairstow might also face the axe after back-to-back flop shows in the Punjab outfits.
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: LSG desperate to open account
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Lucknow Super Giants are desperate to open their account on the points table and playing their first match on home ground might work in their favour when they face Punjab Kings on Saturday. LSG failed to play collectively in their first match of the season and suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals. The fast-bowling unit remained an area of concern for them while they have immense firepower in the batting unit.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of match no. 11 of IPL 2024 where Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings at home. Stay tuned for more updates!