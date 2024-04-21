IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans look to resurrect campaigns
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Aiming to climb up higher up the IPL 2024 points table, Gujarat Titans face Punjab Kings in a blockbuster clash, in Mullanpur on Sunday. GT are currently eighth in the standings with six points in seven matches, packed with three wins and four defeats. It has only worked out in patches for Shubman Gill, who became GT captain after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians. The India opener has been showing maturity but hasn't been supported properly by his teammates....Read More
Meanwhile, injury has forced the absence of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan. Sam Curran has taken over as skipper, but hasn't been able to perform to his full potential with both bat and ball. The England all-rounder has only one half-century and four single-digit knocks in seven fixtures. Speaking on Dhawan's return, PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin said, "We would like him back as soon as we can. He is an experienced head at the top of the order, so we're hoping that he is available for selection soon. He has started to progress well. We have seen some good signs over the last couple of days. We will decide on Sunday morning."
Since Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma combined to shock GT in Ahmedabad in the reverse fixture, all of PBKS' three defeats have been last-over losses. This season, PBKS have scored 1172 runs, out of which 343 have been added by Shashank and Ashutosh, which is 29.26 percent, but they have batted mainly lower down the order.
Even GT have similar batting issues. Sai Sudharsan has been very inconsistent and Wriddhiman Saha has failed to impress. On Sunday, Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone will be an important match-up. The England international is in poor form and has been dismissed thrice by Rashid in four innings in the IPL, while registering only 26 in 19 balls. But overall in T20s, Livingstone has a strike rate of 172. Among batters who have faced at least 50 balls against the spinner, Livingstone has hit him the hardest.
Jitesh Sharma will be key for PBKS on Sunday, despite his poor form. After seven innings, he hasn't crossed 30. He will be hoping to bounce back. Meanwhile, David Miller has missed some games due to injury. His return will be crucial for GT. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad will be looking to put in a good show against Punjab. Ahead of the match, he said, "I had never played at such a high level and last year I played 13 matches in the IPL. So, I was expecting a better version of myself this year and I think I feel better and I feel relaxed. We have practice sessions from 3 PM to almost 10 o'clock. Everyone gets a perfect chance to bat, to bowl and field. So, its a great opportunity for me to become a better version of myself."
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Meanwhile, in Kolkata
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: The Salt assault began and, fortunately for RCB, ended before it did too much damage. Salt went berzerk on Lockie Ferguson in the fourth over with KKR batting first, smashing 28 runs in it and racing to 48 off 13 balls. However, he fell off the second ball of the next over to Siraj. Just how badly is this going to end for RCB considering KKR's current form, only time will tell.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Top order troubles for both sides
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: This is the year of top order batters going berzerk in the powerplay and breaking records almost every week. Or that is the case with SRH and KKR and to a certain extent, RR. Not for GT or PBKS though. Punjab's top five averages just 19.4, the lowest in the league. GT's top five have an average of 24.5, the second lowest.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans full squad
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Punjab Kings full squad
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hello and welcome!
IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 37 of IPL 2024 where Punjab Kings host Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh. Stay tuned for more updates!