IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score: Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans look to resurrect campaigns

IPL 2024 PBKS vs GT Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Aiming to climb up higher up the IPL 2024 points table, Gujarat Titans face Punjab Kings in a blockbuster clash, in Mullanpur on Sunday. GT are currently eighth in the standings with six points in seven matches, packed with three wins and four defeats. It has only worked out in patches for Shubman Gill, who became GT captain after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians. The India opener has been showing maturity but hasn't been supported properly by his teammates....Read More

Meanwhile, injury has forced the absence of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan. Sam Curran has taken over as skipper, but hasn't been able to perform to his full potential with both bat and ball. The England all-rounder has only one half-century and four single-digit knocks in seven fixtures. Speaking on Dhawan's return, PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin said, "We would like him back as soon as we can. He is an experienced head at the top of the order, so we're hoping that he is available for selection soon. He has started to progress well. We have seen some good signs over the last couple of days. We will decide on Sunday morning."

Since Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma combined to shock GT in Ahmedabad in the reverse fixture, all of PBKS' three defeats have been last-over losses. This season, PBKS have scored 1172 runs, out of which 343 have been added by Shashank and Ashutosh, which is 29.26 percent, but they have batted mainly lower down the order.

Even GT have similar batting issues. Sai Sudharsan has been very inconsistent and Wriddhiman Saha has failed to impress. On Sunday, Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone will be an important match-up. The England international is in poor form and has been dismissed thrice by Rashid in four innings in the IPL, while registering only 26 in 19 balls. But overall in T20s, Livingstone has a strike rate of 172. Among batters who have faced at least 50 balls against the spinner, Livingstone has hit him the hardest.

Jitesh Sharma will be key for PBKS on Sunday, despite his poor form. After seven innings, he hasn't crossed 30. He will be hoping to bounce back. Meanwhile, David Miller has missed some games due to injury. His return will be crucial for GT. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad will be looking to put in a good show against Punjab. Ahead of the match, he said, "I had never played at such a high level and last year I played 13 matches in the IPL. So, I was expecting a better version of myself this year and I think I feel better and I feel relaxed. We have practice sessions from 3 PM to almost 10 o'clock. Everyone gets a perfect chance to bat, to bowl and field. So, its a great opportunity for me to become a better version of myself."