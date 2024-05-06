IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders climb to pole position

Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a 98-run win vs Lucknow Super Giants to climb to pole position in the IPL 2024 points table, on Sunday. Chasing 236, LSG were bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot.(ANI )

Initially a dominating knock of 81 runs off 39 balls by Sunil Narine saw KKR post 235/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets for LSG.

Speaking after the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters. We had a great start in the powerplay. Sunil mentioned in the time-out that anything around 200 is good."

"A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition, the bowlers have to change their plans and that makes a difference. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves. We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does. They have been splendid for us, the way they are playing their shots is pure bliss. They are setting us up and giving is momentum and no matter what the situation is, we are playing with a positive mindset," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after KKR vs LSG

KKR have climbed to top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 11 games, and are followed by second-placed Rajasthan Royals (16), who also have a game in hand. Chennai Super Kings (12) are third and Sunrisers Hyderabad (12) are in fourth place in the standings.

LSG are fifth with 12 points, followed by sixth-placed Delhi Captials (10) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (8), who are seventh. Punjab Kings (8) are eighth, Gujarat Titans (8) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (10) are bottom of the ten-team standings.