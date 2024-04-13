IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after LSG vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed rises to fourth position

Delhi Capitals sealed their second win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Friday. Chasing 168, DC reached 170/4 in 18.1 overs, with Jake Fraser-McGurk (55) smacking a half-century. Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed appeals for a dismissal.(ANI)

Initially, an unbeaten half-century by Ayush Badoni (55*) saw LSG post 167/7 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two dismissals.

Speaking after the match, DC's Kuldeep said, "Was tough when I wasn't fit. Got injured first game and was difficult to see the team struggling in the middle overs. Credit goes to Patrick (Farhart) to maintain my fitness and get me ready quickly. All three were important wickets, it was crucial to get wickets in the middle overs to control the run rate."

"I liked the first and second wicket, I have played a lot against Pooran and the execution for that was right. I was clear with my plans, just the length matters for me as a spinner. Very clear and confident with my skills. Whenever I feel the DRS call is 50/50, I try to push for it but when it is more 60/40 then I tend to listen to Rishabh. As a bowler, you obviously want to take the DRS whenever possible. We've got 2 reviews, so obviously one is for me (laughs off)," he added.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after LSG vs DC

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Khaleel's two-wicket haul saw him climb to fourth position in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race, with nine wickets in total. Jasprit Bumrah occupies pole position with 10 wickets, followed by RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10). CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman is third with nine wickets and PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (8) is fifth.