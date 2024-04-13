IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs DC: Delhi Capitals climb to ninth, Lucknow Super Giants fall to fourth

Delhi Capitals grabbed their second win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Friday. Chasing 168, DC cruised to 170/4 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Jake Fraser-McGurk (55). Meanwhile, DC skipper Rishabh Pant smacked 41 runs off 24 deliveries. For Lucknow's bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets. Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(AFP)

Initially, an unbeaten half-century from Ayush Badoni (55*) saw LSG post 167/7 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed picked two.

Speaking after the match, DC captain Pant said, "Little relief, we wanted a win badly. I was talking to the boys saying we need to think like champions, we need to keep fighting hard. (On bowling) We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't."

"(On team combination) I think we are getting closer to the right XI, but we've had so many injuries in this group. However, you can't keep complaining about that. (On Fraser-McGurk) Hopefully, we've found our new number 3, haven't thought too much about it. Hope he can continue," he further added.

IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs DC

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in five matches, and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (6) in second, Chennai Super Kings (6) in third and LSG (6) in fourth position respectively. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth with six points and Gujarat Titans (6) are sixth. The teams from second to sixth have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the deciding factor.

Mumbai Indians (4) are seventh in the standings, followed by Punjab Kings (4) in eighth position and DC (4) in ninth. The teams from seventh to ninth have the same number of points with net run rate being the decider. Royal Challengers Bangalore are bottom of the standings with two points.