'Where's Markande...that Kohli wicket was fantastic': Cummins' brutal 'got to blow some teams out' speech after RCB win

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins sent out a brutal warning to opponents of SRH who are yet to face the side in the ongoing IPL 2024 after the 2016 champions beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Monday. In rousing dressing room speech to his teammates after a 25-run win, where the visitors clobbered a record 287 for three, Cummins seemed most impressed with bowler Mayank Markande for his dismissal of Virat Kohli. Pat Cummins gives a rousing speech in SRH dressing room after win against RCB

Riding on a fiery 41-ball 102 by Travis Head, where the opener stitched a blistering 108-run stand with Abhishek Sharma, before Heinrich Klaasen smashed 67 off 37 balls, Aiden Markram scored 32 off 17 and Abdul Samad blasted 37 runs in just 10 deliveries, SRH broke their own record for the highest team total in IPL history. Earlier in the season, SRH had amassed 277 in a home game against Mumbai Indians, when they had smashed RCB's long-standing IPL record.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The hosts did kick off the chase on a brisk note with Kohli hitting six boundaries and two sixes in his 20-ball 42 alongside captain Faf du Plessis as the openers stitched an 80-run stand in just 6.2 overs. However, it was Markande who got the first, and probably the most important breakthrough for SRH as he bowled Kohli with a tossed-up googly.

Speaking to the team in the dressing room after the match, Cummins hailed Markande for being brave with the slower delivery, a tactic which was discussed before the match against RCB.

“Markande, where are you mate. I'll think again, the coaches spoke about being brave and slowing it up and together, big wicket of Kohli. I though that was fantastic,” he said.

Cummins was also full of praise for the team's batting effort, saying that the team's aggressive approach has left their opponents terrified.

"I will keep saying, you will hear from us all the time. That’s how we want to play. It’s not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field. So, another great day, well done. Guys, we keep saying that we want everyone to be really brave, and aggressive, take the game on, and play with freedom. And you guys keep delivering with the bat. That was fantastic," he said.