'Bahut hi gajabe...': MS Dhoni's million-dollar reaction to Bhojpuri commentary in IPL revealed

Amid the busy IPL 2024 schedule both for the players, who have been travelling across the country for their franchise, and for the broadcasters, former India cricketer Suresh Raina had the opportunity to catch up with his former teammate in the Indian side and for Chennai Super Kings during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Raina had a candid conversation with the former CSK skipper amid his stellar season with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves. He later revealed a specific detail of the discussion where he said Dhoni has been enjoying Bhojpuri commentary during the ongoing IPL season. Chennai Super Kings player M S Dhoni in action during a practice session ahead of the IPL match for Chennai Super Kings(PTI)

Bhojpuri commentary has been a unique feature added to the commentary section by Jio Cinema since the 2023 season, with the addition being cherished by fans across the country. And it seems, Dhoni is part of that group as well, as Raina revealed an intriguing response from the India legend on Bhojpuri commentary during their conversation.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"MS Dhoni was discussing Bhojpuri commentary. He said, 'Bahut hi gajabe commentary kar rahe Bhojpuriya me.' I told him Haryanwi is also nice," Raina revealed while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Raina revealed it on air after footage was shown to him where he was seen helping Dhoni, who only recovered from knee surgery before the start of IPL 2024, climb down the steps. Dhoni was seen visibly in discomfort owing to post-match pain as his right-knee was taped.

Dhoni, who will turn 43 in July, has had an impressive campaign with the bat so far. In the match against Delhi Capitals in Vizag, the former CSK captain scored an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls. Later, in the match against Mumbai Indians, he smashed Hardik Pandya for 20 runs in the four balls he faced in the final over. The explosive cameo was laced with three sixes. Overall, he has scored 59 runs from just 25 balls at a strike rate of 236.