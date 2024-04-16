'Virat Kohli came out angry...get him to bowl 4 overs': Srikkanth shows no mercy to RCB after SRH bashing

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was left absolutely furious after Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 287 runs for the loss of just three wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 match on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH broke their own record for the highest-ever total by a team in IPL history, just days after clobbering 277 runs at home against Mumbai Indians. It was also the highest score in T20 franchise cricket history and the second-highest overall in the format. Kris Srikkanth lambasted RCB after loss against SRH

Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel, took a brutal dig at RCB saying that they should rather play 11 batters and allow Virat Kohli, who he labelled as a "decent bowler", bowling duties for the match. The India legend's comment came amid the likes of Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal conceded more than 50 runs each while picking only three wickets between themselves.

"Reece Topley is getting smashed. Lockie Ferguson was getting smashed. He has not done well in the IPL. He has traveled from Kolkata to Bengaluru. Will Jacks has been their best bowler," Srikkanth said.

"Better, they play 11 batters. Ask Faf du Plessis to bowl 2 overs. Give Cameron Green 4 overs. I think Virat Kohli wouldn't have conceded this many had he bowled 4 overs. Virat Kohli is a decent bowler.

"At one stage, I felt very bad for Kohli, who was just watching the balls fly out of the stadium. He came out angry when he walked out to bat. Head was smashing them, Klaasen, after that. But Abdul Samad's knock was the final nail in the coffin," he added.

SRH's 287 for three was laced by a 41-ball 102 by Travis Head after the opener was involved in a blistering 108-run stand with Abhishek Sharma. This was followed by Heinrich Klaasen smashing 67 off 41 before Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 17-ball 32 while Abdul Samad struck 37 runs off just 10 balls.

RCB did get off to a promising start in the chase with Kohli and Faf du Plessis stitching an 80-run opening stand, but after the middle-order fumbled yet again, the hosts struggled to catch up with the asking rate. Dinesh Karthik, with his whirlwind knock of 83 off 35, did single-handedly threaten to pull it off, but RCB eventually fell short by 25 runs.