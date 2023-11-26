IPL 2024 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Pandya retained by GT, Archer released by MI

IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans, thus pouring water over a rather sensational speculation around the all-rounder returning to the Mumbai Indians. Pandya has let GT to the IPL title in their debut year in the tournament in 2021 and to the ...Read More runners-up position the following year in 2022. GT released their list of retained players towards the end of the deadline day for teams to reveal their retained players and put an end to the rumours.

Meanwhile, MI have released fast bowler Jofra Archer. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while bowler Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the 2024 IPL season, according to a release from IPL.

Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee. The right-handed all-rounder has previously also been a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played just 3 games and took 1 wicket. The 2024 IPL auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

