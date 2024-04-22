IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians seek revenge as Rajasthan Royals aim to end Jaipur leg on a high

IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Currently in pole position in the standings, Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur on Monday. RR are on top of the table with 12 points in seven matches, packed with six wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, MI are seventh with six points in seven games, including three wins and four defeats. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has become a fortress for RR, who have a 3-1 record here this season, so it will be a huge task for MI on Monday....Read More

The Hardik Pandya-led have finally found some momentum in this season, after a poor start. MI faced RR earlier this season, when they lost by six wickets. Chasing 126, RR eased to 127/4 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Riyan Parag (54*). Meanwhile, Akash Madhwal bagged three wickets for MI. Initially, three-wicket hauls from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult saw RR restrict MI to 125/9 in 20 overs.

MI will be hoping for a better performance, but are against a side, who have found inspiration in all departments. Jos Buttler heroics saw them seal a record run-chase win against KKR, as they reached a target of 224 off the last ball. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag has been ever-reliable this season.

On the other hand, MI are riding on the back of a victory. They overcame a spirited PBKS side, to win by nine runs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been in good form with the bat, alongwith Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit and Ishan Kishan have scored 334 runs in the powerplay in IPL 2024, at a combined strike rate of 176.72, compared to RR's opening Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler, who have managed 204 runs in this phase, at a combined SR of 136.91. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has arguably been the best bowler in IPL 2024, and has been well-supported by SA pacer Gerald Coetzee. Speaking ahead of the match, Coetzee said, “As a modern-day cricketer, you must be adaptive to whatever role you are given. I haven't bowled much in the powerplay, but I'm really enjoying it. I love the middle overs, and I've grown to love the death. As someone who likes wickets, it's prime time to take wickets.”

Meanwhile, Pandya is set to play his 100th match for MI. He was released by MI in 2022 and joined GT, who made him captain. He led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. He rejoined MI in a shock transfer ahead of the auction last year. In his first MI stint (2015-21), he was key in their title wins in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. In 99 matches for MI, he has registered 1617 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27, with four half-centuries. His best score is 91*. He has also taken 46 wickets with the best figures of 3.20.