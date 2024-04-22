IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians seek revenge as Rajasthan Royals aim to end Jaipur leg on a high
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Currently in pole position in the standings, Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Jaipur on Monday. RR are on top of the table with 12 points in seven matches, packed with six wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, MI are seventh with six points in seven games, including three wins and four defeats. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has become a fortress for RR, who have a 3-1 record here this season, so it will be a huge task for MI on Monday....Read More
The Hardik Pandya-led have finally found some momentum in this season, after a poor start. MI faced RR earlier this season, when they lost by six wickets. Chasing 126, RR eased to 127/4 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Riyan Parag (54*). Meanwhile, Akash Madhwal bagged three wickets for MI. Initially, three-wicket hauls from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult saw RR restrict MI to 125/9 in 20 overs.
MI will be hoping for a better performance, but are against a side, who have found inspiration in all departments. Jos Buttler heroics saw them seal a record run-chase win against KKR, as they reached a target of 224 off the last ball. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag has been ever-reliable this season.
On the other hand, MI are riding on the back of a victory. They overcame a spirited PBKS side, to win by nine runs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been in good form with the bat, alongwith Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit and Ishan Kishan have scored 334 runs in the powerplay in IPL 2024, at a combined strike rate of 176.72, compared to RR's opening Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler, who have managed 204 runs in this phase, at a combined SR of 136.91. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has arguably been the best bowler in IPL 2024, and has been well-supported by SA pacer Gerald Coetzee. Speaking ahead of the match, Coetzee said, “As a modern-day cricketer, you must be adaptive to whatever role you are given. I haven't bowled much in the powerplay, but I'm really enjoying it. I love the middle overs, and I've grown to love the death. As someone who likes wickets, it's prime time to take wickets.”
Meanwhile, Pandya is set to play his 100th match for MI. He was released by MI in 2022 and joined GT, who made him captain. He led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. He rejoined MI in a shock transfer ahead of the auction last year. In his first MI stint (2015-21), he was key in their title wins in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. In 99 matches for MI, he has registered 1617 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27, with four half-centuries. His best score is 91*. He has also taken 46 wickets with the best figures of 3.20.
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: When it comes to head-to-head record, RR have registered 13 wins over MI. The visitors are eyeing their 16th win over RR at Jaipur. Interestingly, the Mumbai Indians side has also been winless in their recent away outings against Rajasthan. The five-time winners last won a game against RR at this venue back in 2012.
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Rajasthan Royals have been one of the most dominant bowling units this season, especially in the powerplay. Trent Boult has been leading the charge well with the new ball and taking the crucial wickets. It will be interesting to see whether Nandre Burger will return to the XI.
8.2 - best economy rate
5.3 - best balls/boundary ratio
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Another battle which will set the tone for the match will be between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult. The two superstars, who have played in the past together at MI, will lock horns in the powerplay. Rohit has been in good form this season and dominating the powerplays with his attacking mindset but Boult will look to derail his momentum.
Rohit vs Boult in all T20s
Innings - 14
Dismissals - 5
Balls - 52
Runs - 69
SR - 132.7
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: The key battle to look forward in the maga clash will be between Jos Buttler and Jasprit Bumrah - the two stars who can decide the fate of the match on their own. In the past, Bumrah has managed to get the better of Buttler on several occasions but the Englishman has time and again silenced his critics and will look to do it once again on Monday. However, Bumrah - the current Purple Cap holder will once again look to inspire his team with his exceptional talent.
JOS BUTTLER v JASPRIT BUMRAH
Innings - 11
Dismissals - 4
Balls - 75
Runs - 65
SR - 86.7
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Sanju Samson and Co. will look to put their one foot in the playoffs with a win over Mumbai Indians on Monday. Rajasthan Royals looked a formidable unit in the first half of the tournament and produced collective efforts to get the desired results. The star players - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult have displayed their class time and again.
IPL 2024, RR vs MI IPL Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: The five-time IPL champions will be under immense pressure when they face a formidable Rajasthan Royals unit. Mumbai Indians have not been consistent with their performances and things are not looking good for them at the points table with only two wins in 7 matches. They are known to be the slow starters but it's high-time they turn the tide and get back to the winning ways.
