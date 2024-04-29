Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his batting skills; AbRam wows with yorker to Rinku Singh during KKR's practice ahead of DC clash

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and his son Abram joined the Kolkata Knight Riders over a practice session on Sunday ahead of their encounter against the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. In a video going viral on social media Shah Rukh could be seen slogging some deliveries off Rinku Singh as he managed to connect each ball. Actor and Kolkata Knight Riders' Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan plays cricket with a tennis ball ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor’s son Abram was also seen bowling to Rinku Singh in the net session on the eve of KKR’s match against DC. Abram charged in with the ball and bowled a spirited yorker to the KKR finisher which amazed him. The kid started conventional runup and tried to bowl with a straightened arm much like a fast bowler.

The Knight Riders, who were stunned by the Punjab Kings after failing to defend 261 runs, will be looking to bounce back with a win over the Delhi Capitals on Monday. The two-time former might be sitting on no.2 in the table but have had bittersweet results in their last five encounters. They have lost two of their last three outings where they managed to post a 200-run total on both occasions but faltered in defence. While they were taken aback by Jonny Bairstow’s sensational hundred against the Kings, they were also denied victory by a heroic ton from Jos Buttler who kept his team hanging until he chased down 222 runs.

Despite some slippery bowling performances in the previous encounters, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit sought to look at the positive side and did not want to ponder on anything

"In the middle of the tournament, we can't keep cribbing about it, we have to see what is in our control and how to execute our plans," Pandit said.

"We want to look at the positive side of it. The result may have gone the other way. But the team is really playing well. We played superb cricket. To put up 260-plus also requires equal effort. It's not that team is getting bowled out for 100-150 runs. We are full of confidence," he said.

KKR will be hosting the Capitals with a whole lot of confidence after having defeated them previously in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side posted a mammoth 272 runs on the board which they dominantly defended with 106 runs to spare.