IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins one win away to achieve MS Dhoni's elusive feat

Chennai [India], : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will get a chance to create history and equal MS Dhoni's record of winning both the ODI World Cup and the Indian Premier League in a single cricket season as captain.

On Sunday, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Dhoni won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and also the IPL title in the same season. On the other hand, Cummins led Australia to win the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup and will captain the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL 2024 final.

Dhoni won five IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 seasons. While Cummins won one IPL title in 2014 with the Knight Riders.

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals and they made the most of it by defeating the 'Men in Pink' by 36 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen , Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer , Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

