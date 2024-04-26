Kavya Maran's infuriating reaction at SRH's shambolic batting show vs RCB sparks meme fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a record-breaking IPL 2024 season, with their explosive batting unit smashing three scores north of 250, the most by any team in a single edition of the tournament. However, all of those scores came batting first. On Thursday, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss in Hyderabad, he robbed the home team of batting first and instead chose to set the target. Although RCB's 206 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was only a par total, SRH crumbled under scoreboard pressure, as their shambolic batting display even left franchise CEO Kavya Maran infuriated. Kavya Maran was left vexed at SRH's scrappy show in IPL 2024 tie vs RCB

On a track that had enough on offer from the spinners, RCB exploited the opportunity to their full use to leave the SRH top-order, who have been the backbone of their batting domination, in absolute disarray. Off-spinner Will Jacks removed Travis Head for just one run, before Yash Dayal ended Abhishek Sharma's counter-attacking knock of 13-ball 31.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen looked to follow the same template as Abhishek, but succumbed to the left-arm spin variety of Swapnil Singh.

To inflict further damage, Du Plessis introduced legspinner Karn Sharma, who quickly removed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad, leaving SRH crippled in the run chase. It was the fall of the sixth wicket in Samad, that sparked an infuriating reaction from Maran, who was present in the stands.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins hammered 31 runs in 15 balls while Shahbaz Ahmed remained unbeaten on 40 to give a glimmer of hope to SRH. But with the dismissal of the captain, the hosts were merely left protecting their net run rate.

SRH were restricted to 171 for eight as they lost by 35 runs. However, they did retain their third position in the IPL 2024 points table while RCB, who snapped their six-match losing streak with their first win in a month, remained at the 10th spot.