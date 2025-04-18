IPL 2025: Can Rohit find a way out of this slump?

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma is being celebrated everywhere. He was presented with a memento by BCCI president Roger Binny on Thursday to mark his 18 IPL seasons. A few days back, his state association MCA announced there would be a stand after Rohit’s name at the Wankhede Stadium. He was also declared the brand ambassador of MCA’s T20 league. Rohit Sharma in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AP)

In another twelve days, Rohit will be cutting cakes on his 38th birthday. While soaking up the applause at these glittering events for his solid body of work, one would imagine his mind would be focused elsewhere given that he’s aggregating only 82 runs in 6 innings this IPL season.

Then again, the former Mumbai Indians captain would want to take the positives out of the situation as experienced cricketers often do and his 16-ball 26 against SRH, his best effort this season, might just get him started.

The trademark pull was back, so was the pick-up shot for six. During his cameo on Thursday night, Rohit smashed his 100th six at the Wankhede. Only three other players have hit more sixes at a single IPL venue – Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, all at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

But there was a fair bit of playing and missing. It didn’t surprise anyone -- Rohit hasn’t managed to survive the Powerplay even once this season. And he hasn’t won any Powerplay on his own either. In fact, the opener has managed to bat outside the Powerplay in only one third of his IPL knocks since 2023.

It’s a peculiar problem to have, given how Rohit delivers impactful Powerplay performances in ODIs. As a natural extension, he should be doing even better in T20 cricket and the right-hander did find success in the T20Is he played in 2024. But the IPL is proving to be a different kettle of fish.

Diminishing numbers for MI

Rohit’s gameplan hasn’t changed, but his comparative T20I vs IPL average dips from 42 to 26 over the last two seasons. And after replacing him as captain, and retaining him for ₹18 crore, MI would expect more from their leading face. Rohit, whose giant cutouts welcome fans to the Wankhede, would know it too.

Rohit’s batting form across formats has been erratic and that shouldn’t make the national selectors very happy. This may now be a case of troubles spilling over from one format to the other.

SRH didn’t test Rohit with spin on the slow Mumbai pitch, but the numbers show his average dips from 34.68 to 15.83 against spin since 2022. More alarmingly, against leg spin from 26.53 to 7.88. His struggles against left-arm pace are well documented.

“Obviously for right-handed batsman, left armers, it is a natural thing. It’s been there for many years. So, it’s just a natural angle and then creating that space. But yeah, I’m sure Rohit’s been working on it, he’s been practicing hard and he’s a very experienced player,” MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said after Rohit was earlier cleaned up by RCB’s Yash Dayal.

By and large, the MI management want to stay invested. Rohit is still seen actively involved in strategic discussions with the owners during practice sessions. Not so much in a live match though as he spends most of his time on the sidelines and is mostly used as an Impact Player these days.

High-risk game

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has suggested Rohit should give himself a little more time to get his eye in. But for someone who has embraced risk as India captain, Rohit wouldn’t want to return to his old ways. Given MI’s middle-order riches and settled overseas player pool in the playing twelve, they can afford to wait. The question, though, is for how long?

We have already hit the halfway mark of the season and when you are on the wrong side of 30s and looking at a format you have taken an international retirement from, overcoming a slump can prove to be a bit of a googly.