KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: As the season in India shifts into the summer and the temperatures begin to soar, the Indian Premier League (IPL) makes its return for its 18th season, the start of a fresh cycle, and the promise of two more months of exciting cricket in stadiums around the country and on screens every single night. There has been some phenomenal cricket from India in the last 10 months in limited overs cricket, with Rohit Sharma's men winning two back-to-back ICC titles in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Now, Indian fans turn their attention to their respective franchises. The IPL is back, there is a buzz in the air, and it is time to get excited....Read More
Of course, the IPL carnival has been in motion for many months, with the retention picks and the auction back in November setting the stage for not only this season but for a couple of years to come. It is a clean slate for all of these teams, for some of the more historic names to continue their domination, for the other more unfortunate ones to use this as an opportunity to leave their mark. And it all begins today in Kolkata, at the spiritual home of Indian cricket, one of the oldest stadiums in the country and one synonymous with the sport. Eden Gardens prepares to host a showstopping curtain-raiser for IPL 18, and it is the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders getting the show on the road at home. Their opponents for the day, a team hunting its first trophy even to this day: Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
It is one of the oldest rivalries in IPL history, going all the way back to the famous first match of the tournament all the way back in 2008, made famous through Brendon McCullum’s carnage. This is a match that always produces the spectacular, for better or worse — memorable contests involving Chris Gayle on both sides of the divide, the infamous 49 all-out suffered by RCB, the fiery confrontation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, and last year’s match where Karn Sharma nearly pulled off a miracle against Mitchell Starc. This is a match-up that always delivers, and it is only right that these are the opponents the defending champions have the honour of going up against.
Looking back to last year, both these teams had memorable seasons. KKR dominated the group stage, but then were in a different stratosphere as they waltzed through the playoffs to gain their third trophy, and remind everyone that they are one of the IPL’s big boys. On the other hand, it was a start to forget, as they only had two points on the board after eight games. At that point in time, with a 1-7 record, they were out for all money, destined to finish last, not a snowball’s chance in hell of making the playoffs. But then something special happened: in a situation where they had to do something unheard of and win six games on the trot to even give themselves a chance, they managed to do just that. Win after win after win late in the season to keep themselves alive, all the way up to that match against CSK. Ultimately, all that momentum wasn’t enough as they crashed out of the eliminator, but it was still a season to remember.
What happened next? KKR tried to keep hold of their main players, but did let go of their captain Shreyas Iyer and their strike bowler Mitchell Starc. Nevertheless, they used up their six retentions, so the same faces — Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy — will still be at the Eden Gardens. RCB, meanwhile, went the opposite direction. A salt the earth, start from scratch policy saw them retain only three players, those being their franchise stalwart Virat Kohli, new captain Rajat Patidar, and the uncapped Yash Dayal. Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and the others from that team departed, giving RCB a big budget and the license to spend it in the auction.
Now, the two teams enter this new season with the same goals and aspirations. That being to use the new pieces they have picked up and to make a run at the final. RCB fans always have that saying, ee sala cup namde, this year the cup is ours. And it is always loudest right before the season begins. For this new look team, with Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the chance is right there to re-write history, to go on and do for this cricket-crazy city which no other set of RCB players have managed before. It could all start with this visit to the champions, who under Ajinkya Rahane will just be expecting more of the same. There is so much at stake as the IPL returns, and you couldn’t ask for a bigger blockbuster for it to begin with.
Cloudy but no rains so far
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Rain has the potential to spoil a lot of things this evening. Word from the ground at the moment, though, is that there is no rain but it is cloudy nonetheless. But showers have been pelting down in the city intermittently over the past 48 hours or so. All things considered, it will be a bit of a surprise if rain has no say on today's proceedings.
Virat Kohli back to T20 cricket
KKR vs RCB Live Score: It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli fares this season. There were all kinds of question marks on his credentials as a T20 player last season, with the tournament coming right before the 2024 T20 World Cup. He blew them out of the park by scoring over 700 runs with the kind of strike rate that he had scored at only once before in the IPL - that legendary 2016 season. He didn't have the greatest of tournaments in the T20 World Cup, technically speaking, but who in the world cares about that considering he played a match-winning knock in the final and won the trophy itself.
And then, he retired from T20Is. Which means this season, Kohli's only motivation to do well will be for RCB and RCB alone. In his long and prolific career, this might be the first time he has faced a situation like that.
Captain Rajat Patidar...
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Players on the fringe of India selection have become IPL captains before but even by those standards, Patidar is an unusual candidate. RCB's head coach Andy Flower and director Mo Bobat closely observed Patidar during the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which he led MP to the final as captain. According to ESPNCricinfo, they were impressed with Patidar's decision-making and leadership and flew to Ahmedabad to discuss his candidacy as RCB captain with Virat Kohli, who was at the time in the city preparing for the third ODI between India and England. Kohli gave full backing and Patidar was made captain last month.
Question mark over Suyash Sharma
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: RCB's new spinner Suyash Sharma could be sitting out of this fixture in which he would've faced the side he played for until last season. Suyash is only returning from a long rehab following a groin injury. Suyash played 11 games for KKR in 2023 and picked 10 wickets but could only play two last season before being ruled out.
Ajinkya Rahane's forgettable previous stint with KKR
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: This isn't the first time that Rahane is donning the KKR colours. He was with the side in the 2022 season of the IPL but it was a stint that did few favours to Rahane's credentials as a T20 player. Rahane managed just seven appearances that year and scored 133 runs at a paltry average-strike rate combo of 19.00 and 103.90.
Ajinkya Rahane's sensational SMAT season
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: Rahane was not at his best in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai this past season but the opposite was the case in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is probably more relevant from the IPL's point of view. He scored 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56 with five half-centuries, finishing the tournament as the highest scorer. He also won the player of the tournament award with Mumbai clinching the title.
Two new captains…
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane is a senior statesman of Indian cricket, Rajat Patidar not quite. But Patidar does command respect due to his performances, which surely is the reason why he became captain of a side that has the likes of Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood among other international superstars.
A high scorer in store?
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: The last time KKR and RCB opened an IPL season, scores like 250 were considered little less than fantasy. Last year, though, those scores ended up becoming par and, in some unbelievable cases, sub-par. The Eden Gardens was the best example of it. There have been 12 200+ totals at Eden in just the last two seasons, compared to only 10 such scores until 2022. So well, we could have a six-a-thon today.
KKR full squad
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia
RCB full squad
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
IT'S IPL TIME IN INDIA!!
IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB Live Score: A person is legally deemed an adult in this country, and most others around the world, when they turn 18. Well, the IPL turns 18 this year and quite fittingly, it is KKR and RCB who kick this season off, as they did in the inaugural season of the league in 2008. At the time, the host venue was Bengaluru, this year it is the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for more updates!